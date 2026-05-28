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WKN: A3C6TD | ISIN: SE0016829824 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QO
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 09:55
0,033 Euro
-13,02 % -0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLUCORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLUCORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qlucore AB: Year-end-report 1 May 2025 - 30 April 2026

AI-based tests for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bladder Cancer launched

Fourth quarter, 1 February - 30 April 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,944k (3,461k).
  • EBITDA adjusted amounted to SEK -2,516k (-2,118k).
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -3,382k (-1,938k).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.48). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.08
    (-0.48).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -7,043k (-4,947k).
  • Net cash flow amounted to SEK -7,916k (-6,582k).
  • During the quarter, new and significantly improved Qlucore Insights tests for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bladder cancer were launched (for research use).
  • Continued reduction of costs.
  • After the reporting period. In May, the second report was submitted to the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights. The next payment of just over SEK 5 million will be made no later than 60 days from the approved report.

1 May 2025 - 30 April 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 6,737k (10,208k).
  • EBITDA adjusted amounted to SEK -12,873k (-24,116k).
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -36,523k (-20,535k).
  • Earnings per share amounted to -1.22 (-5.10) SEK. Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -1.22 (-5.10) SEK.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -12,464k (-14,154k).
  • Net cash flow amounted to SEK -2,343k (-23,560k).
  • Liquid funds amounted to SEK 2,969k (5,258k) on closing day.
  • The Board of Director's proposal to the general meeting is that no dividend is distributed for the financial year.

CEO's statement
During the period, we have launched two tests; Qlucore Insights for Bladder cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The development and launches are milestones within the EU-funded project. To address the decline in sales, we have implemented further cost reductions, including staff reductions, but also reviewed the sales process with the help of external expertise. The full impact of the cost reductions will be visible in August 2026.

Net sales during the second quarter amounted to SEK 1,944k (3,461k), which is a decrease of 44 percent. The net sales for the year are 34 percent below last year. The majority of sales come from Qlucore Omics Explorer. The reductions are due partly to increased competition from free solutions such as open-source projects (R and Python), savings on the customer side and a result of prioritized development in the diagnostics area over a longer period.

Liquidity will be strengthened after the payment from the EU.

Diagnostics
Two large Nordic hospitals are now using our solution to diagnose children with leukaemia. Sales and marketing efforts are actively underway for all four tests, but we are experiencing caution from customers regarding the introduction of RNA sequencing-based measurements, which are the basis of our tests.

We are at the forefront of using genetic information to classify patients with regulatory approved products. Now we have a stable regulatory-approved platform to broaden our product portfolio. The cancers we focus on represent strategically important therapeutic areas with a high medical need for improved diagnostics. Together, they constitute approximately 16% of all cancer cases. In figures, this amounts to approximately 1 million cases per year in Europe and the USA, increasing to just under 2.5 million when China, India and parts of South America are included.

Global landscape
The weaker global economy has affected Qlucore's operations during the period. We are experiencing restrictive purchasing behaviour. When possible, customers are also postponing renewal for a couple of months. Cuts in American research funding have had a negative impact on us.
___________________
We are proud to have launched two new Qlucore Insights tests for bladder cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the period. The tests are expected to contribute to improved analysis of these cancers.

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

This information is information that Qlucore is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-28 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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