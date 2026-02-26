Qlucore AB: Interim report 1 May 2025 - 31 January 2026

New product release for protein data analysis launched

Third quarter, 1 November 2025 - 31 January 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,190k (3,217k).

amounted to SEK -4,165k (-7,232k). During the quarter, Qlucore Omics Explorer 3.11 with expanded support for protein data was launched.

First nine months, 1 May 2025 - 31 January 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,793k (6,747k).

amounted to SEK -5,421k (-9,207k). Net cash flow amounted to SEK 5,574k (-16.978k).

CEO's statement

With the cost savings implemented in 2025 and the updated business plan, the focus during the quarter has been on the completion and launch of Qlucore Omics Explorer 3.11 and the development of new diagnostic tests within the framework of the EU-funded project. Work to increase market presence in the diagnostics segment is ongoing.

Net sales during the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,190 (3,217) k, which is a decrease of 32 percent. The net sales for the first nine months are 29 percent below the same period last year. The majority of sales come from Qlucore Omics Explorer, where we launched a new version during the quarter with focus on protein data analysis, strengthening our offering. The reductions are due partly to increased competition from free solutions such as open-source projects (R and Python), savings on the customer side and a result of prioritized development in the diagnostics area over a longer period.



Diagnostics

Two large Nordic hospitals are now using our solution to diagnose children with leukaemia. Sales and marketing efforts are actively underway with both the leukaemia test and Qlucore Insights for lung cancer. During the period, we have also received the first repurchase order from a Qlucore Diagnostics customer.

We are at the forefront of using genetic information to classify patients with regulatory approved products. Now we have a stable regulatory-approved platform to broaden our product portfolio. The cancers we focus on represent strategically important therapeutic areas with a high medical need for improved diagnostics. Together, they constitute approximately 16% of all cancer cases. In figures, this amounts to approximately 1 million cases per year in Europe and the USA, increasing to just under 2.5 million when China, India and parts of South America are included.

Global landscape

It is difficult to assess how the geopolitical situation and the weaker global economy have affected Qlucore's operations during the period. We are experiencing restrictive purchasing behaviour. When possible, customers are also postponing renewal for a couple of months. Cuts in American research funding have had a negative impact on us.



It is very satisfying that we now have two major hospitals in the Nordic region using Qlucore Diagnostics for childhood leukaemia.





Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

