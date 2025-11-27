Anzeige
Qlucore AB: Disposal of intangible assets

Qlucore AB has decided to dispose of certain intangible assets of approximately SEK 19.5 million.

The Board of Directors of Qlucore AB (publ) has, for precautionary reasons, decided to dispose of a selection of intangible assets in the company as of October 31, 2025.

During the quarter, the execution of the new business plan has meant that the investments in cloud-based services for Qlucore Omics Explorer have been discontinued and that the development of Qlucore Diagnostics for lung cancer has been postponed in time. The write-off of these intangible assets amounts to approximately SEK 10.4 million. One of the intangible assets in the balance sheet consists of three parts, the Qlucore Diagnostics platform, the Qlucore Diagnstoics test for BCP-ALL and the quality management system. We assess that continued caution in the market regarding RNA-seq-based clinical diagnostics (Qlucore Diagnostics) may affect the long-term plan and for precautionary reasons, approximately SEK 9.2 million is beeing disposed of, which corresponds to approximately 30 percent of the book value.

For Qlucore AB, the total disposal amounts to approximately SEK 19.5 million and will negatively impact the result in the second quarter. This does not affect cash flow. The interim report for the second quarter will be published on November 27, 2025.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore is a leading provider of new generation intuitive bioinformatics software for research and precision and companion diagnostics. Qlucore's mission is to make it easier to analyze the huge amounts of complex data generated by innovations in the fields of genomics and proteomics by providing powerful visualization-based bioinformatics data analysis tools for research and precision diagnostics. Qlucore Omics Explorer software is a easy to use bioinformatics software for research in the life science, plant- and biotech industries, as well as in academia. Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights are software platforms with built in AI-based machine learning for multi-omics companion and precision diagnostics. Qlucore was founded in 2007 in Lund, Sweden and has customers in about 20 countries around the world, with sales offices in Europe and North America, and distribution in several countries in Asia. Qlucore is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. www.qlucore.com

This information is information that Qlucore is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-27 08:20 CET.

