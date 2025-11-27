Qlucore AB: Disposal of intangible assets

Qlucore AB has decided to dispose of certain intangible assets of approximately SEK 19.5 million.

The Board of Directors of Qlucore AB (publ) has, for precautionary reasons, decided to dispose of a selection of intangible assets in the company as of October 31, 2025.

During the quarter, the execution of the new business plan has meant that the investments in cloud-based services for Qlucore Omics Explorer have been discontinued and that the development of Qlucore Diagnostics for lung cancer has been postponed in time. The write-off of these intangible assets amounts to approximately SEK 10.4 million. One of the intangible assets in the balance sheet consists of three parts, the Qlucore Diagnostics platform, the Qlucore Diagnstoics test for BCP-ALL and the quality management system. We assess that continued caution in the market regarding RNA-seq-based clinical diagnostics (Qlucore Diagnostics) may affect the long-term plan and for precautionary reasons, approximately SEK 9.2 million is beeing disposed of, which corresponds to approximately 30 percent of the book value.

For Qlucore AB, the total disposal amounts to approximately SEK 19.5 million and will negatively impact the result in the second quarter. This does not affect cash flow. The interim report for the second quarter will be published on November 27, 2025.

