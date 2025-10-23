Qlucore AB: Bulletin from the annual general meeting of Qlucore AB (publ)

The annual general meeting in Qlucore AB (publ) was held today, October 23, 2025, whereby the shareholders made the following decisions.

Approval of the income statement and balance sheet

The annual general meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Profit

The annual general meeting decided to allocate the profit in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report that the profit will be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025.

Board of Directors, External Auditor and fees and compensation

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Lars Pålsson (Chairman), Carl Palmstierna and Kjell Sjöström were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The annual general meeting has decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the audit company, PWC, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that no remuneration would be paid to the members of the board.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees should be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Nomination Committee

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt the principles for appointing a nomination committee.

Determination on warrants for employees and consultants

The annual general meeting decided in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to adopt the establishment of a long-term incentive program, including a targeted new issue of warrants and transfer of warrants to employees and consultants.

Resolution on authorization to issue shares

The annual general meeting decided to unanimously approve the board of directors' resolution regarding authorization to issue shares.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Press contact:

Maria Falck Miniotis, Marketing & Communications Manager

Phone: +46 (0) 736 10 26 65

Email: maria.falck@qlucore.com



Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10

Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com



About Qlucore

Qlucore is a leading provider of new generation intuitive bioinformatics software for research and precision and companion diagnostics. Qlucore's mission is to make it easier to analyze the huge amounts of complex data generated by innovations in the fields of genomics and proteomics by providing powerful visualization-based bioinformatics data analysis tools for research and precision diagnostics. Qlucore Omics Explorer software is a easy to use bioinformatics software for research in the life science, plant- and biotech industries, as well as in academia. Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights are software platforms with built in AI-based machine learning for multi-omics companion and precision diagnostics. Qlucore was founded in 2007 in Lund, Sweden and has customers in about 20 countries around the world, with sales offices in Europe and North America, and distribution in several countries in Asia. Qlucore is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. www.qlucore.com