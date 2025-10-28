Anzeige
28.10.2025
Qlucore AB
Qlucore AB: Qlucore terminates liquidity guarantee agreement

Qlucore AB ("Qlucore") hereby announces that the company has terminated the agreement with Lago Kapital Oy regarding the assignment as liquidity guarantor.

The purpose of the liquidity guarantor has been to promote liquidity in the company's share, reduce volatility and facilitate trading. Qlucore assesses that the benefit of the liquidity guarantor is limited. The liquidity guarantee will expire after the trading day 28 November 2025.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore is a leading provider of new generation intuitive bioinformatics software for research and precision and companion diagnostics. Qlucore's mission is to make it easier to analyze the huge amounts of complex data generated by innovations in the fields of genomics and proteomics by providing powerful visualization-based bioinformatics data analysis tools for research and precision diagnostics. Qlucore Omics Explorer software is a easy to use bioinformatics software for research in the life science, plant- and biotech industries, as well as in academia. Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights are software platforms with built in AI-based machine learning for multi-omics companion and precision diagnostics. Qlucore was founded in 2007 in Lund, Sweden and has customers in about 20 countries around the world, with sales offices in Europe and North America, and distribution in several countries in Asia. Qlucore is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. www.qlucore.com

