Qlucore AB: Qlucore terminates liquidity guarantee agreement

Qlucore AB ("Qlucore") hereby announces that the company has terminated the agreement with Lago Kapital Oy regarding the assignment as liquidity guarantor.

The purpose of the liquidity guarantor has been to promote liquidity in the company's share, reduce volatility and facilitate trading. Qlucore assesses that the benefit of the liquidity guarantor is limited. The liquidity guarantee will expire after the trading day 28 November 2025.

