Qlucore AB: Qlucore Launches AI-based test for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Qlucore, listed on Nasdaq First North, announces the launch of a new Qlucore Insights test (Research Use Only) specifically developed for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The software-based test delivers multiple clinically relevant results from a single whole-transcriptome sequencing run, including detection of samples with high levels of the important MECOM gene.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia is an aggressive blood cancer with an incidence that increases sharply with age, particularly in individuals over 60. In Europe, approximately 17,500 new AML cases are diagnosed each year, and the overall 5-year survival rate is around 25 percent. The Qlucore Insights AML test analyzes whole transcriptomic sequencing data and provides:

AI-based classification of nine molecular AML subtypes

Detection of more than 38 guideline-mandated gene fusions

Identification of novel gene fusions

Quantification of MECOM gene expression levels

Risk stratification in AML relies on a combination of genetic markers and clinical parameters. Today, laboratories typically need to run several separate assays to obtain this information. By consolidating multiple analyses into one software-based test, Qlucore enables laboratories to streamline workflows, reduce turnaround time, and improve cost efficiency.

The Qlucore Insights AML test is designed to fit seamlessly into standard laboratory processes and is easy to implement and operate, supporting both research teams and laboratories aiming to expand their molecular profiling capabilities.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10

Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com



About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com