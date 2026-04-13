Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6TD | ISIN: SE0016829824 | Ticker-Symbol: 5QO
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 09:55
0,030 Euro
+2,04 % +0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLUCORE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLUCORE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qlucore AB: Qlucore Launches AI-based test for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Qlucore, listed on Nasdaq First North, announces the launch of a new Qlucore Insights test (Research Use Only) specifically developed for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The software-based test delivers multiple clinically relevant results from a single whole-transcriptome sequencing run, including detection of samples with high levels of the important MECOM gene.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia is an aggressive blood cancer with an incidence that increases sharply with age, particularly in individuals over 60. In Europe, approximately 17,500 new AML cases are diagnosed each year, and the overall 5-year survival rate is around 25 percent. The Qlucore Insights AML test analyzes whole transcriptomic sequencing data and provides:

  • AI-based classification of nine molecular AML subtypes
  • Detection of more than 38 guideline-mandated gene fusions
  • Identification of novel gene fusions
  • Quantification of MECOM gene expression levels

Risk stratification in AML relies on a combination of genetic markers and clinical parameters. Today, laboratories typically need to run several separate assays to obtain this information. By consolidating multiple analyses into one software-based test, Qlucore enables laboratories to streamline workflows, reduce turnaround time, and improve cost efficiency.
The Qlucore Insights AML test is designed to fit seamlessly into standard laboratory processes and is easy to implement and operate, supporting both research teams and laboratories aiming to expand their molecular profiling capabilities.

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB
Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10
Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com

About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.