Qlucore AB: Interim report 1 May - 31 July 2026

New product launched: advanced bioinformatics as a cloud service

Qlucore faces a significant growth opportunity within its established customer base of world-leading pharmaceutical companies and cancer researchers. With increased access to cost-effective computing power, server-based analysis solutions for precision medicine and biomedical research are enabled. Through the strategic reseller agreement with BioTuring, Qlucore can quickly address this market opportunity. At the same time, the company's own software maintains its strong position in fast, interactive analysis and visualization based on a normal computer such as a laptop. Together, this strengthens Qlucore's offering and broadens the addressable market.

First quarter, 1 May - 31 July 2026

Net sales increased to SEK 1,704k (811k).

increased to SEK 1,704k (811k). EBITDA adjusted amounted to SEK -2,095k (-5,835k).

amounted to SEK -2,095k (-5,835k). Net result for the period amounted to SEK -2,862k (-6,619k).

amounted to SEK -2,862k (-6,619k). Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.07 (-1.64). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.07 (-1.64).

amounted to SEK -0.07 (-1.64). Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.07 (-1.64). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 4,089k (1,926k).

amounted to SEK 4,089k (1,926k). Net cash flow amounted to SEK 3,070k (774k).

amounted to SEK 3,070k (774k). Third payment of just over SEK 5 million was made for the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights for bladder cancer and adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

of just over SEK 5 million was made for the EU-funded Accelerator project for the development of Qlucore Diagnostics and Qlucore Insights for bladder cancer and adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML). During the quarter , a reseller agreement was signed with BioTuring.

, a reseller agreement was signed with BioTuring. Further personnel cuts have been implemented during the quarter.

CEO's statement

During the period, we signed an agreement with BioTuring Inc. Under this partnership, we will market, sell, and distribute BioTuring's portfolio of analytical solutions and services across Europe. These solutions complement our existing product offering and strengthen our value proposition to customers. By broadening our portfolio for the same target market, we expect to attract new customers while also increasing revenue per existing customer. BioTuring's solutions enable detailed analysis of individual cells and how individual cells relate to other cells, further enhancing the breadth and flexibility of our offering.



Net sales during the first quarter increased to SEK 1,704k (811k), which is partly because we have gained a new industrial customer and partly because an existing industrial customer's renewal was postponed from the previous quarter.

To improve cost efficiency, we have implemented personnel cuts affecting three full-time positions during the period.

Liquidity was strengthened during the quarter through the partial payment from the EU as a result of the approved interim report in the accelerator project.



Diagnostics

Two large Nordic hospitals are now using our solution to diagnose children with leukaemia. Sales and marketing efforts are actively underway for all four tests, but we are experiencing caution from customers regarding the introduction of RNA sequencing-based measurements, which are the basis of our tests.

We are at the forefront of using genetic information to classify patients with regulatory approved products. Now we have a stable regulatory-approved platform to broaden our product portfolio. The cancers we focus on represent strategically important therapeutic areas with a high medical need for improved diagnostics.

Global landscape

The uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic situation continues to contribute to some caution in the market and affects customers' license renewals.

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We look forward to working with BioTuring's products in Europe and thereby broadening our product offering.



Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

Web: www.fnca.se

Contacts

Carl-Johan Ivarsson, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 46 286 31 10

Email: carl-johan.ivarsson@qlucore.com



About Qlucore

Qlucore develops AI-based software that enables more accurate diagnostics and a more cost-efficient healthcare system. Through the company's precision medicine solutions, tens of thousands of genetic data points are transformed into clear decision-making support, making it possible to deliver the right treatment to each patient at the right time.

The first diagnostic test - for pediatric blood cancer - has been approved for sale within the EU. Additional tests, including for lung cancer, adult blood cancer, and bladder cancer, are under development. These products target large and growing markets with significant medical and economic needs. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes, reduce human suffering, and lower healthcare costs.

In addition to its diagnostics portfolio, Qlucore offers Qlucore Omics Explorer, an established software platform for advanced data analysis used by researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has customers in about 20 countries, sales offices in Europe and North America, and distributors across several Asian markets.

Qlucore is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market. More information: www.qlucore.com

This information is information that Qlucore is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 11:00 CEST.