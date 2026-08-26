KEWPIE MAYONNAISE launches new campaign celebrating the simple ingredient that transforms an everyday Egg Sandwich into something memorable.

What makes the Tamago Sando so extraordinary?

The answer is simple: KEWPIE IT.

Covent Garden Piazza, London, 19-20 September 2026

Kewpie Corporation(TOKYO:2809) is inviting Londoners to discover how one simple squeeze can transform one of the world's most iconic sandwiches. Through a new experiential pop-up in Covent Garden Piazza, the iconic Japanese mayonnaise brand is bringing its rich, creamy, umami flavour to the heart of London's food scene, celebrating the ingredient that elevates the Tamago Sando AKAthe iconic Japanese Egg Sandwich.

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An image of the pop-up scheduled to take place at Covent Garden Piazza in London

KEWPIE MAYONNAISE is mostly made with egg yolks (not whole eggs), which is responsible for its richness and umami flavour, alongside their proprietary vinegars. With its signature bottle and unique taste, KEWPIE MAYONNAISE has earned a loyal following among chefs and food lovers for its distinctive richness and depth of flavour. Rather than following food trends, the brand has stayed true to its principles behind the recipe, proving that extraordinary food often has that one key ingredient.

The Tamago Sando, a deceptively simple sandwich, perfectly demonstrates the transformational qualities of a singular ingredient. Soft bread, boiled eggs and KEWPIE MAYONNAISE transform an ordinary Egg Sandwich into something extraordinary. The creamy texture and savoury umami flavour of KEWPIE MAYONNAISE elevates an everyday lunch to something truly special.

The campaign introduces KEWPIE IT., a new call to action encouraging home cooks and food lovers to elevate their everyday meals. Whether it's a sandwich, salad, burger or bowl of vegetables, KEWPIE IT. is an invitation to add richness, flavour and joy to everyday cooking.

Visitors to the Covent Garden pop-up on 19-20 September 2026 will have the opportunity to explore a joyfully designed KEWPIE KONBINI, a Japanese convenience store-inspired experience, worthy of photo ops and taste the KEWPIE MAYONNAISE Tamago Sando. Guests attending will also be able to pick up a limited edition KEWPIE IT. Mayozine, have a chance to win free products and pick up merchandise.

Satoshi Wakatsuki, General Manager, Overseas Marketing Planning Department, Overseas Division at Kewpie Corporation, said:

"The Tamago Sando is beautifully simple. Through KEWPIE IT., we want to show that one small squeeze can transform an everyday meal. It's about sharing the joy that comes from carefully chosen ingredients and encouraging people to discover the richness and umami of a KEWPIE Tamago Sando."

The Covent Garden activation marks the beginning of a wider campaign that will continue through chef partnerships, social content and influencer collaborations, inspiring more people to experience the flavour, versatility and everyday joy of KEWPIE MAYONNAISE.

Overview of the Pop-up

Event: KEWPIE IT. London Brand Experience

Location: Covent Garden Piazza, London.

Dates: 19 September, 2026, 11:00am 8:00pm 20 September, 2026, 11:00am 6:00pm

About KEWPIE MAYONNAISE

KEWPIE MAYONNAISE is made using predominantly egg yolk, delivering its signature creamy, rich, deeply umami flavour. Kewpie's proprietary vinegar further deepens this distinct taste. Through a dedicated commitment to thoughtful ingredients, proprietary techniques, and technology, KEWPIE MAYONNAISE has earned consumers' trust and a strong reputation for over 100 years. Loved by chefs and home cooks around the world, KEWPIE MAYONNAISE continues to inspire people to transform everyday dishes through simple, quality ingredients. In London, the campaign invites people to make the joy and KEWPIE IT. at home: an elevated Tamago Sando, made your way.

Now it's your turn. Make the Joy. KEWPIE IT.

For more information about KEWPIE MAYONNAISE, visit:

https://www.kewpie.co.jp/r/event2609

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826081552/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Kilbride at Emma Carboni PR

andrea@emmacarboni.co.uk