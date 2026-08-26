Wesco International: Wesco Recognized With 2026 Blackbaud Impact Award for Advancing Global Community Impact Through Collaboration

Recognition Celebrates Wesco's Success in Breaking Down Regional Barriers to Expand Community Impact

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) announced it has been named a Europe winner in the 2026 Blackbaud Impact Awards, earning the Silo Buster Award for its leadership in transforming Wesco Cares from a primarily U.S.-based initiative into a more globally integrated community impact program. The award recognizes organizations and individuals that are leveraging technology, innovation, and data-driven strategies to advance their missions, strengthen communities, and drive meaningful, lasting social impact.

Over the past several years, Wesco has expanded the reach of Wesco Cares throughout Europe by building a more connected, globally aligned approach to community engagement. Through the use of Blackbaud YourCause and Impact Edge, the company established consistent governance practices, strengthened nonprofit vetting processes, launched an EMEA Client Engagement Fund and created new opportunities for employees to participate in giving and volunteerism. These efforts helped transform Wesco Cares into a more integrated, data-driven global program and contributed to an over 400% year-over-year increase in employee engagement in the United Kingdom.

"This recognition reflects what can happen when people come together around a shared commitment to making a difference," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wesco. "Across Wesco, our employees are passionate about supporting the communities where we live and work. Their dedication has helped expand the reach of Wesco Cares, strengthen community partnerships and create more opportunities for employees to give back. We are honored by this recognition and proud of the positive impact our teams continue to make around the world."

The Silo Buster Award recognizes organizations that have broken down barriers, increased collaboration and connected people, processes and data to achieve greater impact. Wesco was selected for its success in integrating philanthropy into its EMEA business strategy, aligning regional and global efforts, and creating a more unified approach to community investment and employee engagement. The initiative demonstrates how collaboration, technology and shared accountability can drive sustainable results across a global organization.

Additional highlights from Wesco's award-winning initiative include:

Established formal governance, charity vetting and approval processes to support scalable growth across EMEA.

Launched the EMEA Client Engagement Fund, connecting community impact with customer and business relationships.

Added regional sustainability leadership to Wesco Cares governance, helping align local priorities with global strategy.

Increased combined employee engagement in the United Kingdom by over 400% year over year through expanded volunteer and giving opportunities.

Created a more globally integrated model for philanthropy that offers employees around the world meaningful ways to give back.

This year's Blackbaud Impact Awards celebrate organizations and leaders across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific that are breaking down barriers, accelerating innovation and transforming how social impact is delivered. Winners were selected from a global field of applicants representing nonprofits, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, foundations and purpose-driven companies.

"The organisations and individuals recognised through this year's Blackbaud Impact Awards demonstrate what's possible when mission-driven leadership is paired with innovation," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "Across Europe and around the world, they're using technology, data, and creativity to deepen engagement, deliver measurable outcomes, and build stronger communities. We're proud to celebrate their success and the meaningful impact they're creating."

Blackbaud will honor winners during bbcon 2026, the company's annual technology conference. Learn more about the Blackbaud Impact Awards and this year's winners at Blackbaud Impact Awards.

To learn more about Wesco in the community visit Wesco.com.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jennifer.Sniderman@wescodist.com

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wesco-recognized-with-2026-blackbaud-impact-award-for-advancing-1212298