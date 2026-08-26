Medical Care Technologies Inc.: StrainScan Pro Demonstrates Versatility as MDCE Applies Core AI Vision Technology Across Regulated Retail and Large-Scale Agriculture

Proprietary Platform Highlights the Strength of a Single AI Vision System Serving Multiple Trillion Dollar Industries

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today emphasized the cross-industry versatility of its StrainScan Pro platform, underscoring how a single proprietary AI vision system is being applied across both regulated retail environments and large-scale agricultural operations.

StrainScan Pro is designed to deliver consistent visual analysis capabilities that support quality verification for licensed retail operators while also addressing agricultural needs such as early detection of pests, crop stress, and quality indicators. By leveraging the same core computer-vision architecture across these distinct sectors, the platform demonstrates the flexibility of Medical Care Technologies' AI vision approach.

The software remains optimized for deployment on iPad Air devices, allowing operators in both retail and agricultural settings to utilize a uniform, portable enterprise solution. This shared foundation enables the Company to advance one proprietary system rather than developing fragmented tools for each vertical.

"The true strength of StrainScan Pro lies in its ability to serve more than one industry with the same underlying technology," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Whether supporting visual quality verification in regulated retail or assisting with crop and field-level analysis in agriculture, we are focused on delivering a versatile AI vision platform that creates value across multiple large-scale markets."

Medical Care Technologies is a technology company. It develops and commercializes AI vision software and does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell cannabis or any plant products.

By applying its core technology across multi-billion-dollar retail sectors and the multi-trillion-dollar global agriculture market, Medical Care Technologies continues to position StrainScan Pro as a flexible enterprise platform with broad commercial relevance.

Investors and industry participants can explore the platform at:

https://strainscanpro.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across high-value verticals while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Websites: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://strainscanpro.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/strainscan-pro-demonstrates-versatility-as-mdce-applies-core-ai-visio-1212102