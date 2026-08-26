Addtech AB: Annual General Meeting of Addtech AB 26 August 2026

Resolutions at today's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Addtech AB (the "Company"), and the ensuing statutory Board of Directors Meeting, included, inter alia, the following:

Dividend

A dividend of SEK 3.60 per share was declared. Record date for the dividend was confirmed to be 28 August 2026. The dividend is expected to be remitted by Euroclear Sweden AB on 2 September 2026.

Adoption of the Profit and Loss Statements and the Balance Sheets

The AGM resolved to adopt the Profit and Loss Statement and the Balance Sheet for the Company as well as the Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group.

Discharge from liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025/2026.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved, in order with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of six Board members.

As Directors, Henrik Hedelius, Ulf Mattsson, Malin Nordesjö, Annikki Schaeferdiek, Niklas Stenberg and Fredrik Börjesson were re-elected.

Malin Nordesjö was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At the statutory Board of Directors Meeting, the entire Board of Directors, except Niklas Stenberg, the managing director, was elected to constitute the Company's Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Malin Nordesjö and Henrik Hedelius were designated to constitute the Company's Remuneration Committee.

Board of Directors' fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, of SEK 1,900,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 700,000 to each of the other Board members appointed by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the Company and additionally SEK 120,000 to each member of the Remuneration Committee. Total fees amount to SEK 4,940,000.

Auditor

The AGM resolved that auditor fees will be paid according to approved invoice. The AGM elected Deloitte AB as auditor (re-election).

Approval of remuneration report

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to approve the remuneration report.

Issuing call options for bought-back shares and the transfer of bought-back shares to management personnel

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, in deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to offer approximately 150 members of management personnel within the Addtech Group to acquire call options on up to 1,000,000 of the Company's bought-back class B shares. These entitle to acquire the corresponding number of shares during the period from 10 September 2029 to 7 June 2030 inclusive, corresponding to approximately 0.4 percent of the total number of shares and approximately 0.3 percent of the total number of votes in the Company.

The purchase price for shares upon exercise of the options shall correspond to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the price paid for the Company's B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 27 August 2026 to 9 September 2026. The Company has the right to repurchase the call options by the holder if the holder does not wish to use all acquired call options and has notified the Company about this. Acquisition of options shall occur at a price which at the time was equivalent to no more than the market value.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved to transfer, to the option holders, 1,000,000 of the Company's repurchased shares in conjunction with the possible exercise of the call options.

Repurchase and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire and sell shares in the Company, on one or more occasions, such authorisation to remain valid until the next AGM. The purpose of such repurchases is to allow for adjustments of the Group's capital structure and to enable the Company to make future acquisitions of companies or businesses with payment in the Company's own shares. By holding shares in treasury, the Company is also assuring its obligations under the share based incentive programs resolved at the AGM 2023, AGM 2024 and AGM 2025 and the call option Scheme resolved at today's AGM.

Acquisitions shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the exchange's rules and may not be carried out at a price higher than the higher of the price of the most recent independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the acquisition is executed. Acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent acquisition can be carried out. Repurchases of own shares is limited so that the Company's holding of own shares at any given time does not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares outstanding in the Company.

Sale of shares held in treasury shall be possible to make with or without preferential rights for existing shareholders, but not via Nasdaq Stockholm. Sales may be made to finance acquisition of companies or businesses.

Since before, Addtech AB holds 2,714,958 class B shares in treasury, equivalent to approximately 1.0 percent of the total number of shares outstanding, and approximately 0.7 percent of the votes. The total number of shares outstanding in Addtech AB, including shares held in treasury by the Company, is 272,793,984.

New issue of up to 5 percent of the number of B shares as means of payment during acquisitions

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors the AGM resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on a new issue of up to 5 percent of the number of B shares as means of payment during acquisitions. The purpose of the new share issue resolution is to enable more company acquisitions.

The resolution for the Board of Directors is valid until the next Annual General Meeting to decide on the issue of new shares, on one or more occasions, in deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, against payment in cash, by set-off or with non-cash consideration. However, such issues may not cause the Company's registered share capital or the number of shares in the Company to increase by more than a total of 5 percent, based on the Company's registered share capital or the number of shares prior to exercise of the authorization. Set-off shall only be possible against claims in connection with payment for shares in companies acquired by the Company. Issues shall take place on market-related terms and conditions.

Information about the AGM

Information about the AGM is available at the Company's website in the menu Investors/Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, 26 August 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

Board of Directors

For further information, contact

Niklas Stenberg, President and CEO, +46 8 470 49 00

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Addtech AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm rulebook for issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 26 August 2026 at 5.30 p.m. CEST.