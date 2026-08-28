Addtech AB: Addtech acquires RTL Materials Ltd

Addtech Industry, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares outstanding in RTL Materials Ltd ("RTL").

RTL, operating under the Rolatube brand, develops and manufactures patented rollable composite structures and deployable mast systems for demanding applications within defence, aerospace, infrastructure, and industrial markets. RTL is headquartered in Lymington, United Kingdom, employs approximately 60 people and has annual sales of around GBP 11 million.

Closing will take place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, August 28, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Daniel Prelevic, Business Area Manager, Addtech Industry, +46 703 09 93 29

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,900 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 28, 2026, at 4.00 p.m (CEST).