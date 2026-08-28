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WKN: 861149 | ISIN: LU0061462528 | Ticker-Symbol: RRTL
Xetra
28.08.26 | 17:23
32,150 Euro
+0,94 % +0,300
Branche
Medien
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Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
RTL GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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RTL GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,85032,15018:27
31,85032,15018:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 16:00 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Addtech AB: Addtech acquires RTL Materials Ltd

Addtech Industry, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares outstanding in RTL Materials Ltd ("RTL").

RTL, operating under the Rolatube brand, develops and manufactures patented rollable composite structures and deployable mast systems for demanding applications within defence, aerospace, infrastructure, and industrial markets. RTL is headquartered in Lymington, United Kingdom, employs approximately 60 people and has annual sales of around GBP 11 million.

Closing will take place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, August 28, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact
Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00
Daniel Prelevic, Business Area Manager, Addtech Industry, +46 703 09 93 29

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,900 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 28, 2026, at 4.00 p.m (CEST).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.