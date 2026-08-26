DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Transition to Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces that it will transition to semi-annual financial reporting pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

The Company's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the semi-annual reporting framework, Datametrex will no longer be required to file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month periods ending June 30 and December 31.

The Company will continue to report its financial results for the six-month period ending September 30 and for its fiscal year ending March 31, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company believes that semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative burden associated with quarterly reporting and allow management to focus additional resources on its business operations and strategic priorities.

Datametrex confirms that it meets the applicable eligibility requirements under CBO 51-933 and will continue to fulfill its ongoing continuous disclosure obligations.

This news release is being issued pursuant to CBO 51-933.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For Additional Information:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Spin-Out and its anticipated benefits, the distribution of SpinCo shares, the expected listing of SpinCo shares on the TSXV, the anticipated receipt of regulatory approvals, and the Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the Spin-Out, including TSXV approval and securities regulatory acceptance of the prospectus; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; risks related to the health care industry; the inability to complete the Spin-Out on the terms currently anticipated, or at all; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-announces-transition-to-semi-annual-financial-reportin-1212332