InCoax Networks AB: InCoax receives order from SmartMedia for broadband projects in the Netherlands

InCoax Networks AB has received orders from Dutch system integrator and VAR partner SmartMedia for equipment for two broadband projects in the Netherlands. The order value amounts to EUR 80,000 and covers equipment scheduled for delivery during the third quarter of the year.

Part of the order relates to the upgrade of an early generation of MoCA-based installations to meet new requirements for capacity, functionality and network performance. The projects demonstrate how existing coaxial networks can be upgraded incrementally as performance requirements increase, without the need for extensive new cabling.

The larger project involves the upgrade of an existing cable network serving approximately 1,600 endpoints. The first phase will cover around 400 apartments. The project will be implemented in stages and is expected to continue until the end of the year.

The first phase of the second project comprises approximately 210 apartments and is scheduled for completion in autumn 2026.

SmartMedia has extensive experience in the installation and upgrade of communications networks including coax based. As a highly knowledgeable and capable local VAR partner, the company will be responsible for a significant share of the installation work and ongoing support for the projects as well as provide their Cloudbase IPTV solutions as one of the services over these networks.

"The orders demonstrate how our technology can be used to gradually upgrade existing broadband networks as capacity and performance requirements increase. SmartMedia's local expertise is an important part of the project execution and provides a strong foundation for continued collaboration in the Netherlands", said Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

"This solution enables our customers to make continued use of their existing coaxial infrastructure in a cost-effective and migration-friendly way, while delivering state-of-the-art IP services at speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps per home. At the same time, the complete network remains centrally manageable and fully monitorable," said Daan Bonenkamp, Operational Director of SmartMedia.

InCoax solutions enable operators and property owners to deliver high-speed broadband over the existing in-building coaxial networks in residential properties. This reduces the need for extensive new cabling and enables a cost-efficient upgrade of network capacity and functionality. The solution supports rapid and cost-efficient deployment, enabling earlier subscriber activation and a faster return on investment.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on August 27, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.