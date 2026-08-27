Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) appoints Hans Lord Skarplöth as Head of Specialty Pharma and member of the Vimian Group management team

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Hans Lord Skarplöth as Head of Specialty Pharma and member of the Vimian Group Management Team, effective 1 October. Hans brings proven CEO experience, strong commercial leadership and a track record of scaling businesses with strong financial results.

Hans Lord Skarplöth (54) brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of ATG for thirteen years, where he led a transformation of the company, strengthening its market position, driving international expansion and new product launches. Prior to ATG, Hans held senior leadership positions within the Kinnevik sphere for more than seven years. Hans holds bachelor's degrees in Management Accounting and Business Law.

"Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment has established a strong foundation with differentiated products, attractive market positions and significant growth opportunities. Hans is the right person to lead the continued expansion of our Specialty Pharma business globally. He brings proven CEO experience, strong commercial leadership and a track record of scaling businesses and developing high-performing teams that will be highly valuable to our group", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian.

Hans Lord Skarplöth comments:

"I am excited to join Vimian and lead the Specialty Pharma business at a time of strong momentum and opportunity. Vimian has built an impressive portfolio of evidence-based and innovative products and brands serving veterinary professionals and pet owners around the world. I look forward to working together with the team to further strengthen innovation, drive profitable growth and continue build a strong organisation."

Hans Lord Skarplöth assumes his position as Head of Specialty Pharma on 1 October 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.