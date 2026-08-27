Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:09
3,160 Euro
+0,48 % +0,015
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1453,26510:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) appoints Hans Lord Skarplöth as Head of Specialty Pharma and member of the Vimian Group management team

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Hans Lord Skarplöth as Head of Specialty Pharma and member of the Vimian Group Management Team, effective 1 October. Hans brings proven CEO experience, strong commercial leadership and a track record of scaling businesses with strong financial results.

Hans Lord Skarplöth (54) brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as CEO of ATG for thirteen years, where he led a transformation of the company, strengthening its market position, driving international expansion and new product launches. Prior to ATG, Hans held senior leadership positions within the Kinnevik sphere for more than seven years. Hans holds bachelor's degrees in Management Accounting and Business Law.

"Vimian's Specialty Pharma segment has established a strong foundation with differentiated products, attractive market positions and significant growth opportunities. Hans is the right person to lead the continued expansion of our Specialty Pharma business globally. He brings proven CEO experience, strong commercial leadership and a track record of scaling businesses and developing high-performing teams that will be highly valuable to our group", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian.

Hans Lord Skarplöth comments:

"I am excited to join Vimian and lead the Specialty Pharma business at a time of strong momentum and opportunity. Vimian has built an impressive portfolio of evidence-based and innovative products and brands serving veterinary professionals and pet owners around the world. I look forward to working together with the team to further strengthen innovation, drive profitable growth and continue build a strong organisation."

Hans Lord Skarplöth assumes his position as Head of Specialty Pharma on 1 October 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.