Vimian Group AB: Change to the Vimian Group AB (publ) management team and appointment of new Head of M&A

Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") appoints Andrea Tidholm as new Head of M&A, reporting to CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, effective 5 October. Andrea Tidholm has twenty years of M&A experience and joined Vimian in 2022. Martin Bengtson, current Head of M&A and member of the Vimian Group management team, has decided to step down from his position to pursue new opportunities outside the company.

Andrea Tidholm (45) has twenty years of M&A experience from various industries and is currently M&A Director for Vimian's Veterinary Services segment since 2022. Andrea Tidholm holds a Master's degree in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.

"We are pleased to appoint Andrea Tidholm new Head of M&A, ensuring continuity and speed in the execution of our active pipeline. Andrea has significant M&A experience from animal health as well as from other industries, and is since several years a highly valued senior team member with strong business acumen and drive", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian Group, and continues:

"I would like to sincerely thank Martin Bengtson for his significant achievements over the past five and a half years. During his tenure, we have completed 46 acquisitions, adding more than EUR 170 million in revenues, and developed a highly active pipeline of successful companies and entrepreneurs in animal health."

Martin Bengtson will remain in the company until year-end. Following these changes, the Vimian Group management team will consist of eight members.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.