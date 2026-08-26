Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Scandinavian Enviro Systems applies for a further extension of its company reorganisation

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) ("Enviro" or the "Company"), which has been undergoing company reorganisation since 27 February 2026, hereby announces that today, in consultation with the reorganisation administrator, the Company has submitted an application to the Gothenburg District Court for a further extension of the reorganisation until 27 November 2026.

Enviro's company reorganisation was granted by the Gothenburg District Court on 27 February 2026. On 30 June 2026, the court approved an extension of the reorganisation period until 27 August 2026. The Company is now applying, in consultation with the reorganisation administrator, for a further three-month extension, until 27 November 2026. The extension is conditional upon the Gothenburg District Court granting the application.

Enviro has earlier today announced a proposed reorganisation plan, including a proposed debt settlement, which will now be sent to the parties concerned. Further information on the proposed debt settlement and the reorganisation plan in its entirety will be published on Enviro's website, www.envirosystems.se.

The financing for the implementation of the reorganisation plan, including financing of the debt settlement, is intended to be provided through funds made available under a credit facility entered into with Nordic Restructuring and Growth Capital 1 ("Nordic Restructuring and Growth Capital"). Further information about the credit facility with Nordic Restructuring and Growth Capital is set out in a previously published press release dated 26 August 2026, which is available on the Company's website, www.envirosystems.se.

An extension of the reorganisation period is necessary to give all creditors sufficient time to review and decide on the proposed debt settlement and to enable a plan meeting to be held and a vote to be conducted on the proposed reorganisation plan.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Aaben, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se