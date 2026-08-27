Yesterday, August 26, 2026, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a convertible loan agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the loan may be converted into shares in the Company to a conversion price corresponding to 95 percent of the average of the three lowest VWAP of the Company's shares during the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding a conversion request by the lender. However, the conversion price can never be lower than the quota value of the Company's shares.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.

Company name: Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB Shares Short name: SES ISIN code: SE0005877560 Equity rights Short name: SES TO 5 ISIN code: SE0025012XXX

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.