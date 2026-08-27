BH Macro Limited - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

BH MACRO LIMITED

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

The Board of BH Macro Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, with effect from 26 August 2026.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Deutsche Numis

Hugh Jonathan

Matt Goss

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7545 8000

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001