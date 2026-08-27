BH Macro Limited - Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
BH MACRO LIMITED
(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
The Board of BH Macro Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker alongside J.P. Morgan Cazenove, with effect from 26 August 2026.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Deutsche Numis
Hugh Jonathan
Matt Goss
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7545 8000
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds
Rupert Budge
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001