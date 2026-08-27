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WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 13:58
7,990 Euro
+3,63 % +0,280
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8207,95014:26
7,8307,94014:26
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Systemair AB: Systemair wins data centre cooling order worth SEK 60 million

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) has received an order for air-based data centre cooling solutions valued approximately SEK 60 million (5.4 MEUR). The order was placed for a new data centre in Finland. Deliveries are scheduled to commence at the beginning of 2027.

Systemair is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient ventilation products. The order comprises Geniox Tera Fanwall units. Production will take place in our Turkish facility. Systemair's Geniox Tera Fanwall provides flexible, compact and modular solutions, with integrated controls and sensors for smooth operation.

"Systemair has a diversified customer base. Mission-critical hyperscale data centres require cooling solutions that combine high energy efficiency with exceptional reliability - and we are seeing a growing demand for energy-efficient data centre cooling as AI-related investments continue to expand," said Robert Larsson, President and CEO of Systemair.

The data centre in Finland will utilise waste heat recovery from the cooling units, with the recovered heat contributing to the local district heating network.

For further information, please contact:
Robert Larsson, CEO, robert.larsson@systemair.com, +46 72 232 95 70
Anders Ulff, CFO, anders.ulff@systemair.com, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-wins-data-centre-cooling-order-worth-sek-60-million,c4388183

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-wins-data-centre-cooling-order-worth-sek-60-million-302861748.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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