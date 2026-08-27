Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica strengthens its management team with commercial and scientific expertise

Enzymatica Enzymatica is strengthening its management team with the addition of Nordic Marketing and Sales Director Joakim Tingström Nordin and Chief Scientist and Head of Production Iceland Bjarki Stefánsson. The change reflects the company's increased focus on commercial growth, international expansion and the continued development of its scientific and technological platform.

Joakim Tingström Nordin recently assumed the role of Nordic Marketing and Sales Director, with responsibility for ColdZyme's commercial development and growth in the Nordic markets. He has more than 15 years of experience in the consumer healthcare industry and has previously held senior commercial positions at Karo Healthcare, Haleon, GSK and Novartis.

Bjarki Stefánsson, who has been with Enzymatica since 2011, is Chief Scientist and Head of Production Iceland. He has extensive experience in biotechnology, enzyme research and process development and has held several senior positions within Enzymatica ehf. over the years, including Chief Scientist, Production Manager, R&D Manager and Managing Director.

- We have built something truly unique - a patented enzyme platform that no one else in the world has, and which is at the core of our innovation. It should permeate everything we do and every partner dialogue we have. We are now accelerating commercially, and with Joakim and Bjarki in the management team, we bring together all the capabilities needed to drive international growth - from strong scientific and technical expertise to sharp commercial execution. We are better positioned than ever to take our technology to the world, says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of Enzymatica.

Enzymatica's management team now consists of Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Holger Lembrér, Chief Financial Officer, Ann Christine Provoost, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Joakim Tingström Nordin, Nordic Marketing and Sales Director, and Bjarki Stefánsson, Chief Scientist and Head of Production Iceland.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 72 389 33 96 | E-mail: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

Facts ColdZyme®

ColdZyme is a clinically documented medical device mouth spray for the common cold and cold-like symptoms and is certified under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), Class III. The product was recently named best in test among cold sprays by the independent Swedish consumer guide Bäst-i-Test.se. Read more at www.coldzyme.se.

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops scientifically documented solutions for the treatment and relief of upper respiratory infections and related symptoms, based on a unique barrier technology platform.

Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For more information, visit www.enzymatica.se.

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