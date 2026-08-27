EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Samara Asset Group p.l.c. - Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - AGENDA
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
AGENDA
Mr. Patrick Alan Lowry (Director) will serve as Chairperson of the General Meeting. If Mr. Lowry is unable to act as Chairperson, the Directors present shall elect one of their number to act as Chairperson of the meeting.
Shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who are entitled to participate in the General Meeting will be deemed shareholders participating in the meeting.
During the Meeting, a person will be chosen to scrutinise the minutes.
By order of the Board of Directors.
Thursday, August 27th 2026.
Dr. Rebecca Camilleri
Company Secretary
27.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2389824 27.08.2026 CET/CEST