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WKN: A2DGZU | ISIN: SE0009155518 | Ticker-Symbol: GW3
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 09:04
1,088 Euro
-1,27 % -0,014
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAPWAVES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAPWAVES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0721,12016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 14:45 Uhr
71 Leser
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Gapwaves AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gapwaves AB (publ)

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Gapwaves AB (publ) was held today, 27 August 2026, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Election of the Board of Directors and chairperson of the Board

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect Per Norén as new member of the Board of Directors and to re-elect Viktor Fritzén, Ulrika Molander and Madeleine Schilliger Kildal as members of the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved to re-elect Susanne Schilliger Kildal as deputy director. The Board of Directors thus consists of four directors with one deputy director. Per Norén was elected as chairperson of the Board.

A presentation of the Board of Directors is available on the company's website, www.gapwaves.com.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:
Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)
Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52
E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?
www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)
Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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