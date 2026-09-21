Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves antenna technology integrated in Volvo XC70 in China

Gothenburg, 21 September 2026: Gapwaves today announces that the company's patented waveguide antenna technology is integrated into Valeo's radar sensors in the Volvo XC70. The model was launched in the Chinese market during 2025 and is a concrete example of how Gapwaves' products are being implemented in a growing number of series-produced vehicles.

Gapwaves has previously communicated that the company's antenna technology is present in vehicles within the Geely Group. The company can now confirm that the Volvo XC70 is one of the models using the technology.

Volvo XC70 is a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV is manufactured and sold exclusively in the Chinese market. The car is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), where radar, together with cameras and other sensors, is used to continuously monitor the vehicle's surroundings. Valeo's radar sensors used in the model include waveguide antennas developed and manufactured by Gapwaves.

The model has received a five-star rating from the Chinese vehicle safety assessment program C-NCAP, which is designed according to safety standards established by Euro NCAP and is run by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center.

From development to technology in series-produced vehicles

The integration into this Volvo XC70 model is a concrete result of the multi-year collaboration between Gapwaves and Valeo, and demonstrates how Gapwaves' waveguide technology has progressed from development and industrialization to high-volume production and use in series-produced vehicles.

Gapwaves' patented gap waveguide technology enables thin, high-performance antennas for automotive radar. The technology is designed to combine high performance with cost-effective antennas, making it well suited to the demanding requirements of the automotive industry.

"We are excited to share that our products are now found in a Volvo XC70 model. It makes our commercial progress with Valeo tangible, seeing our antennas manufactured at volume and implemented in series-produced vehicles. The automotive industry places very high demands on performance, cost-efficiency and quality - the fact that our solution is used in a Volvo model reflects the strength of what we have built together with Valeo. Our technology is now integrated in several car models, and as ramp-up continues, we will be able to announce additional car manufacturers and models. Production for Valeo's current radar generation continues to scale up, and we are already working on the development of antennas for the next generation of radar sensors. This gives us a strong foundation for our continued collaboration with Valeo," comments Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

Collaboration with Valeo continues into the next generation

In September 2026, Gapwaves received a development order from Valeo for two new antenna variants for the upcoming generation. The new development order means that the established collaboration between the companies is being extended to an additional product generation.

Gapwaves is working both on the commercial scale-up of today's radar sensors and, in parallel, on development work for the next generation, further expanding the commercial collaboration with Valeo.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).