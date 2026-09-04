Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves takes strategic step into the Chinese automotive market through supply agreement with Desay SV for series production of radar antennas for global OEM

Gothenburg, 4 september 2026: Gapwaves today announces that the company has signed a five-year supply agreement with the Chinese Tier-1 supplier Desay SV for series production of Gapwaves' waveguide antennas for next-generation automotive radar. The agreement means that the development project initiated in February 2026 now moves from development and qualification to commercial series production. The agreement marks an important strategic first entry into the Chinese market as a supplier of waveguide antennas. The agreement initially has an estimated value of 15,5 MSEK over approximately five years. The final contract value depends on volume development in the end customer's vehicle programs and on which other supply agreements Desay SV enters into with vehicle manufacturers. Production start is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Gapwaves' antennas will be integrated into Desay SV's next-generation high-performance front and corner radar sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which will initially be delivered to one of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers based in Asia. The agreement covers a new radar segment with higher performance and means that Gapwaves further broadens its commercial presence within automotive radar. The need for these significantly higher-performing radar sensors is driven by Chinese authorities' requirements for ADAS and active safety in vehicles intended for the Chinese market.

The agreement is a direct continuation of the development project with Desay SV that was announced in February 2026. Within the project, Gapwaves developed the antenna and delivered 300 prototypes. The prototypes were subsequently integrated and tested in Desay SV's complete radar sensors and qualified and approved by the end customer. The now-signed agreement means that the project moves forward to commercial series production.

Desay SV is a leading global supplier of intelligent automotive components and solutions and collaborates with several of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers on advanced driver assistance systems and radar-based safety technology.

"The agreement is a strategic and very important step into the Chinese automotive market, which is now the single largest in the world. This is a clearly set goal for Gapwaves that has now been achieved. Equally important is that this collaboration gives us a strong start in a new radar segment in China that will become a new standard in that market, which also brings additional business opportunities within automotive radar, not just in China, In a very short time, together with Desay SV we have gone from development and prototype deliveries to integration and qualification at a global vehicle manufacturer and now on to a five-year supply agreement. This demonstrates both the competitiveness and maturity of our technology and our ability, together with leading Tier-1 suppliers, to industrialize innovative radar sensor solutions for global vehicle programs. The contract is a positive opportunity as the contract value can increase with Desay SV's volume development among vehicle manufacturers." says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

Series production of the antennas will be carried out at Gapwaves' certified production partner Frencken Group at their facility in Tianjin, China. The local production solution enables industrialized and scalable production close to Desay SV and the Chinese automotive industry. Production start is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Gapwaves' waveguide-based antenna technology is developed to enable high-performance radar with low losses and improved cost efficiency, characteristics that are central to upcoming ADAS systems and future autonomous vehicle systems.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

This information is information that Gapwaves is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-04 15:16 CEST.