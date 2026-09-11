Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives development order from Valeo for next-generation radar sensors

Gothenburg, 11 September 2026: Gapwaves has received a development order from Valeo for new waveguide antennas for Valeo's next generation of radar sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The order, valued at approximately 2,8 MSEK, covers the development and delivery of prototypes (A-samples) during the second half of 2026 and represents the first step in the development of two new antenna variants for Valeo's next-generation radar sensor. Start of production for the new generation is planned for 2030, and future serial production volumes are expected to be at the same level as, or higher than, those of the antennas currently being produced for Valeo's current radar sensor generation.

The new development order means that the established collaboration between Gapwaves and Valeo is now being extended to an additional product generation. Gapwaves already supplies antennas to Valeo's current generation of radar sensors, for which high-volume production is currently being ramped up. The company has previously announced that the existing development and supply agreement with Valeo, under which production commenced in June 2025, has an expected sales value corresponding to a mid double-digit million euro amount over a period of approximately ten years.



The new order covers the development of two new antenna variants based on Gapwaves' patented waveguide technology. The prototypes developed and delivered in this initial phase will be used by Valeo for testing and evaluation together with potential automotive OEM customers ahead of the upcoming radar sensor generation. The order value of approximately 2,8 MSEK relates to the initial prototype development phase of the project.

Through this new order, Gapwaves is simultaneously ramping up volume production for Valeo's current radar sensor generation while developing antennas for Valeo's next generation of radar sensors. This means Gapwaves is taking a further step in its position as a long-term technology and production partner to Valeo in automotive radar.

"This order marks the starting point for the next product generation in our collaboration with Valeo. While we continue to scale up high-volume production for the current generation, we are now beginning development of the antennas intended for the next generation of radar sensors. For us, this is strategically very important. Our current programme with Valeo has evolved from technology and product development to large-scale serial production, and we are now taking the first step together towards the next generation. The fact that Valeo has also chosen to develop its next-generation products together with Gapwaves is a strong validation of our technology, our expertise, and our ability to support customers all the way from development to industrialisation and high-volume production," says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.



For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

This information is information that Gapwaves is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-11 15:58 CEST.