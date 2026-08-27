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WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
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27.08.26 | 14:49
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30,80030,82015:23
30,80030,82015:23
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Elsevier Limited: Elsevier makes new "Ask AI" Feature in ClinicalKey available to more than 1,500 hospital sites in the US

"Ask AI" delivers direct, cited answers to clinical questions grounded exclusively in ClinicalKey's evidence-based content, including books, journals, and clinical guidelines.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announced the launch of "Ask AI," a new generative AI feature integrated within ClinicalKey, its flagship clinical decision support solution for physicians. ClinicalKey's Ask AI gives clinicians a direct, conversational way to ask clinical questions and receive concise answers drawn from more than 900 full text scientific journals, as well as thousands of clinical overviews and guidelines, books and other trusted, evidence-based content sources.

Omry Bigger, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier said: "This AI functionality is designed to meet clinicians at the point of care, where they need fast, reliable answers. By grounding every response exclusively in ClinicalKey's trusted content, we're able to combine the speed and ease of conversational AI with the clinical reliability and security our customers depend on."

What ClinicalKey Ask AI Provides:

  • Direct answers to clinical questions with transparent citations drawn from evidence-based sources, including premium journals and content from leading medical organizations.
  • A faster, more intuitive pathway to clinical knowledge alongside traditional search.

ClinicalKey does not pull information from the open web; it also does not store, process, or retain patient-identifiable information.

Availability

Elsevier is rolling out the Ask AI functionality to existing ClinicalKey customers in the US starting in September.

For a more personalized clinical workspace experience, Elsevier offers ClinicalKey AI. The generative AI solution, which was launched in 2024, offers:

  • API-based integration options and a deep integration into the EHR workflow.
  • An upgraded user experience, including a streamlined interface, native voice-to-text dictation in the mobile app, query history controls via a privacy panel, and easy toggling between adult and pediatric contexts.
  • Supportive of HIPAA-compliant use, with privacy and security controls built to help protect patient health information (PHI).
  • Multi-language support and prompt sharing.

To learn more about these solutions, please visit ClinicalKey | Elsevier

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work.

We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading scientific and medical knowledge base of evidence-based content, precision AI, and expert human assessment to ensure accountability at every step.

We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media at @elsevierconnect.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-makes-new-ask-ai-feature-in-clinicalkey-available-to-more-than-1-500-hospital-sites-in-the-us-302860862.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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