Sinclair Inc.: Sinclair Statement on IATSE Decision to Disclaim Interest in KOMO/KUNS

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair today issued the following statement regarding union representation for news photojournalists at KOMO/KUNS in Seattle:

KOMO/KUNS received an August 18, 2026 notice from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Moving Picture Machine Operators of the United States and Canada Local 600, AFL-CIO has voluntarily disclaimed interest in continuing to represent news photojournalists at the stations.

The union's decision follows an employee-initiated decertification petition and vote concerning continued IATSE representation. As a result of IATSE Local 600's decision, the union will no longer serve as the bargaining representative for this group of employees.

Sinclair strives to be the employer of choice in every market we serve, and remains committed to maintaining a direct and productive relationship with our employees. Our employees are the heart of our company, and we value their contributions and dedication to serving the Seattle community.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair's content portfolio includes AMP Media, which produces a growing slate of original programming across multiple platforms. For more information, please visit www.sbgi.net.

Media contact: Jessica Bellucci, jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Category: General