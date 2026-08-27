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WKN: A3ECKZ | ISIN: US8292421067 | Ticker-Symbol: HQ7
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:04
12,300 Euro
-1,60 % -0,200
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCLAIR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCLAIR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,10012,20017:33
12,10012,20017:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sinclair Inc.: Sinclair Statement on IATSE Decision to Disclaim Interest in KOMO/KUNS

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair today issued the following statement regarding union representation for news photojournalists at KOMO/KUNS in Seattle:

KOMO/KUNS received an August 18, 2026 notice from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Moving Picture Machine Operators of the United States and Canada Local 600, AFL-CIO has voluntarily disclaimed interest in continuing to represent news photojournalists at the stations.

The union's decision follows an employee-initiated decertification petition and vote concerning continued IATSE representation. As a result of IATSE Local 600's decision, the union will no longer serve as the bargaining representative for this group of employees.

Sinclair strives to be the employer of choice in every market we serve, and remains committed to maintaining a direct and productive relationship with our employees. Our employees are the heart of our company, and we value their contributions and dedication to serving the Seattle community.

About Sinclair:
Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair's content portfolio includes AMP Media, which produces a growing slate of original programming across multiple platforms. For more information, please visit www.sbgi.net.

Media contact: Jessica Bellucci, jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Category: General


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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