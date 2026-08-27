

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) announced on Thursday that Claus Rettig will serve as interim Chief Executive, while CEO Christian Kullmann recovers from an unplanned surgery. The Supervisory Board has appointed Rettig to the Executive Board and named him Deputy Chairman, effective September 1, 2026.



Rettig has been with Evonik for more than 30 years and currently heads the company's Asia business from Singapore. He will continue to oversee Asia while assuming Kullmann's duties.



Rettig had previously led Evonik's Resource Efficiency segment and temporarily headed finance in 2025 before Michael Rauch became CFO in May 2026. He joined the company through Goldschmidt AG, later part of Evonik, and has held senior roles since 2003.



On the XETRA, shares of Evonik were losing 1.29 percent, changing hands at 18.31 euros.



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