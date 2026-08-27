KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION today launches DENSO Digital Product Passport Solution for Battery (the "Service"), a battery passport service that supports automakers, battery manufacturers and other businesses in complying with the European Battery Regulation while enhancing battery traceability.The transition toward a circular economy, in which resources are continuously reused to improve sustainability, has gained increasing importance in recent years. In Europe, initiatives are underway to introduce Digital Product Passports (DPPs)*1, which digitally manage and provide traceability information about products, enhancing how companies and organizations find new ways to repurpose them. As one use case of DPPs, the battery passport is scheduled to become mandatory from February 2027 under the European Battery Regulation*2 for electric vehicle batteries, light means of transport (LMT) batteries, industrial batteries, and other battery products.To support these efforts and address the regulatory developments, DENSO has launched its battery passport service. Based on the data model developed by the Battery Pass-Ready consortium*3 in Europe, the Service generates battery passports for individual battery products. By utilizing the Service, businesses can efficiently collect battery-related information from their enterprise systems and suppliers, while end users can easily access battery information by scanning QR codes attached to products.The Service also includes access control functionality that enables information visibility to be managed according to the type of user, such as consumers and economic operators*4. This allows organizations to achieve both regulatory compliance and secure data management while respecting data sovereignty principles. In addition, the Service leverages DENSO's expertise in blockchain technologies, which the company has been researching and developing since 2017. By managing records in a chained structure, any modification to a record would result in inconsistencies with related records, creating a mechanism that is theoretically resistant to tampering. This helps ensure the reliability of data required for battery passports.Looking ahead, DENSO plans to expand the Service beyond the battery passport to support other DPPs required under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR)*5. The Service adopts a multi-connectable architecture that can interface with multiple data platforms, enabling future expansion to a wider range of product categories beyond batteries.DENSO will continue to support regulatory compliance not only in Europe but also across global markets. By helping customers, including automakers, create value through resource circulation, DENSO aims to contribute to the realization of a more sustainable society.For more information about the Service, please visit the product webpage below: https://www.denso.com/global/en/products/sp/dpp/DENSO also shares various initiatives related to battery passports through the news articles listed below. Please refer to them for additional information.https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2025/20250324-g01/https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2026/20260629-g01/https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2026/20260807-g01/*1 Digital Product Passport (DPP): A collective term for digital records that contain a wide range of information throughout a product's lifecycle, including the manufacturer, materials used, recyclability, and disassembly methods, in order to ensure product traceability and demonstrate sustainability-related information.*2 European Battery Regulation: A regulation that entered into force in the European Union in August 2023 to promote the production and use of sustainable battery products.*3 Battery Pass-Ready consortium: An international consortium established to support compliance with the battery passport requirements of the European Battery Regulation, which will take effect in February 2027, by promoting the development of a testing environment where companies can verify in advance the conformity of their passport data and systems.*4 Economic Operators: Businesses responsible for the manufacture, import, export, sale, or other battery-related activities under the European Battery Regulation.*5 Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR): A comprehensive European framework that establishes environmental performance requirements for nearly all products placed on the EU market. The regulation covers areas such as durability, recyclability, reparability, energy efficiency, and the implementation of Digital Product Passports (DPPs). It entered into force in July 2024.Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.