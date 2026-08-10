



KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation ("DENSO") and TÜV Rheinland Japan Ltd. ("TÜV Rheinland Japan") have jointly developed a technical white paper on the Battery Passport ("BP") initiative.Beginning in February 2027, Battery Passports are expected to become mandatory in the European Union for battery products in automotive, industrial applications under the EU Battery Regulation*1. However, implementing a Battery Passport involves a wide range of practical considerations that remain complex and not yet fully defined. These include mechanisms for uniquely identifying individual batteries, management of dynamic data that is updated throughout a battery's lifecycle, access control for various stakeholders, and system architectures that enable interoperability and continuous operation across distributed data sources. As a result, companies are expected to assess the overall data and system requirements necessary for regulatory compliance while determining the preparations and organizational structures needed to meet those requirements.Against this backdrop, DENSO and TÜV Rheinland Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2025 to promote Digital Product Passports*2. Based on this collaboration, the two companies combined their respective expertise to develop this white paper as a resource to support consideration of Battery Passport implementation, with a particular focus on compliance with the EU Battery Regulation.The white paper provides an overview of global developments surrounding Battery Passports and summarizes key regulatory requirements under the EU Battery Regulation and the Ecodesign Regulation*3, including data definitions and IT architecture requirements.The detailed specifications and related standardization activities for Battery Passports are expected to continue evolving in the coming years. Through this white paper, DENSO and TÜV Rheinland Japan aim to support the development of a common understanding of Battery Passport implementation while continuing to provide insights into regulatory developments, standardization efforts, data-space interoperability, and practical implementation challenges.The white paper is intended for economic operators responsible for Battery Passport compliance, such as automotive manufacturers and battery manufacturers, as well as related businesses-including component manufacturers and cell manufacturers-that may be required to provide Battery Passport-related data to those operators.How to Obtain the White PaperIf you would like to receive a copy of this white paper, please complete the required information using the form below.White Paper Request Form*Please note that we may decline your request after reviewing the information provided. Thank you for your understanding.*1 EU Battery Regulation: A regulation that entered into force in the European Union in August 2023 to promote the production and use of sustainable battery products.*2 DENSO and TÜV Rheinland Japan Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Realize Sustainable Product Development and to Promote Digital Product Passport | Newsroom | News | DENSO Global Website*3 Ecodesign Regulation: A comprehensive framework covering nearly all products placed on the European market, designed to improve environmental performance from the product design stage. The regulation establishes requirements related to Digital Product Passports (DPPs), as well as product durability, recyclability, repairability, and energy efficiency. It entered into force in the European Union in July 2024.Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.