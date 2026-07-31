

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DENSO Corporation (DNZOY.PK) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY67.875 billion, or JPY25.51 per share. This compares with JPY79.268 billion, or JPY28.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to JPY1.913 trillion from JPY1.754 trillion last year.



DENSO Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY67.875 Bln. vs. JPY79.268 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY25.51 vs. JPY28.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.913 Tn vs. JPY1.754 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 150.08 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 7.750 T



All EPS are Basic



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