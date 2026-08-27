



KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - BluE Nexus Corporation (Headquarter: Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hidetoshi Uchiyama; hereinafter "BluE"), AISIN Corporation (Headquarter: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Moritaka Yoshida; hereinafter "AISIN"), and DENSO Corporation (Headquarter: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Shinnosuke Hayashi; hereinafter "DENSO") have jointly developed a new "Two-Motor Hybrid Drive Module". This product has been installed in the STELLANTIS New "Jeep Cherokee".The newly adopted Two Motor Hybrid Drive Module features a high-efficient, high-torque transaxle and optimizes the control of both the motor and the boost converter, which increases the voltage. This contributes to the exceptional off-road capability and outstanding fuel efficiency that the Jeep brand is known for.Furthermore, with the transaxle and motors manufactured by AISIN North Carolina Corporation and the inverter produced by DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc., this product also supports the expansion of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in the North American market.Looking ahead, BluE, AISIN, and DENSO will continue to leverage their respective strengths and expertise to deliver high value technologies and products. Through the broader adoption of BluE Nexus products across electric vehicles, BluE will contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society.Source: DensoCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.