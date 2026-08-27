Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Grant of Options to Strategic Advisory Panel

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Option Grants Strengthen Delta Gold's Strategic Advisory Panel and Quantum IP Commercialisation Strategy

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ/ OTC: DGQTF/ FRA: O2J) (the "Company", "Delta Gold"or "Delta") announces that it has granted options over a total of 300,000 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each in the Company ( "Ordinary Shares") to Professor Harry Ruda and Professor Kenneth Knappenberger Jr. The Options are exercisable at £1.48, representing more than an 18.4 % premium to the closing share price on 25 August 2026, vest on August 25, 2027 and have a five-year life to expiry.

These Option grants formalise the engagement of Professors Ruda and Knappenberger, whose UK, US and Canadian experience will support Delta Gold in identifying and evaluating new opportunities.

The Options, granted under the Company's option plan, recognise the central role Professor Ruda and Professor Knappenberger play as principal investigators within Delta's existing sponsored university research programmes at the University of Toronto and The Pennsylvania State University respectively. Their addition to the Strategic Advisory Panel, as announced in the Company's RNS of July 20, 2026 ("Appointments of Professor Dr Harry Ruda and Professor Ken Knappenberger to Strategic Advisory Panel and Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants"), is intended to deepen the technical bridge between Delta's research collaborations and the Company's broader strategy to develop, protect and commercialise quantum technologies.

The Strategic Advisory Panel, led by Dr. Thomas P Davis, was established to support the Board and management in evaluating, prioritising and executing scientific and research investment decisions, including the identification of high-value UK and North American research programmes, partnerships, patentable discoveries and commercial pathways. In line with the professional services framework for Delta's strategic advisory arrangements, the Panel is expected to provide programme review, scientific oversight, intellectual property strategy input, opportunity origination, strategic partner introductions and external technical representation.

Project Updates and Milestones

In the recent inaugural in-person meeting, between Prof. Ken Knappenberger, of Penn State and Prof. Harry Ruda of University of Toronto the scientific basis of the independent recognition of the special nature of gold and other materials was discussed. Although approaches are different, synergies and opportunities for advancing quantum information systems, quantum sensing and quantum communications emerged.

There were three immediate outcomes of the London in person meeting:

1) Using the properties identified independently at the two universities, there is a near term opportunity to define valuable potential Intellectual property in quantum sensing and potentially quantum navigation.

2) Understanding gold photonically and electronically, as a quantum material, provides advantages in imparting and reading quantum information.

3) As well as pursuing their individual approaches the University of Toronto and Penn State teams will collaborate in a new combined initiative - called the "Hurricane".

The identification of this potential intellectual property is intended to feed directly into Delta's IP commercialisation roadmap - from provisional patent filing through to licensing engagement with hardware developers, quantum sensor manufacturers and data infrastructure providers.

The company published a new presentation at https://www.deltagoldtech.com/investor-relations/ That outlines the near term and long-term road map to valuable IP in near term and long term. The teams are convinced that the work offers a new potential approach or modality to a stable and scalable quantum sensor or quantum information system.

About Penn State

Penn State was created with a land grant in 1855, and has a mission of teaching, research, and public service. Penn State is one of the leading research universities in the United States, with significant expertise across materials science, engineering, nanotechnology, photonics and quantum-related disciplines. Penn State has annual research expenditures of $1.4B and an active alumni network of over 800,000 members. Penn State is a leading material science University with significant private and public support for its cutting-edge facilities, faculty and researchers.

The research programme is led by Professor Kenneth Knappenberger, Department Head and Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, whose work focuses on structural photonics, especially how the structure of photonic nanomaterials controls light matter interactions for uses such as energy conversion, quantum information, telecommunications, and biomedical technologies.

Penn State's intellectual property office has led the filing of the three patent applications. Delta will continue to work with Penn State to assess the scope of the intellectual property and the appropriate steps for future protection and commercialisation.

About University of Toronto

Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto is consistently ranked as Canada's top university. U of T has a long history of challenging the impossible and transforming society through ingenuity and determination. U of T is ranked 7 th in the world in research citations making it one of the world's top research universities, bringing together the brightest minds from every conceivable background and discipline to collaborate on the world's most pressing challenges. U of T has research collaborations with more than 1,200 global academic institutions.

The Delta research is led by Professor Harry Ruda, the Stanley Meek Chair Professor in Nanotechnology at the University of Toronto, and Director of the Centre for Advanced Nanotechnology. Prof. Ruda is a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, Institute of Materials, Institute of Nanotechnology, and the Royal Society of Canada.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and University of Toronto and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships.

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