Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Director's Dealings and

Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants

3 August 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, has been notified today that between 31 July and 3 August 2026, Mr Jamie Tosh, a director of the Company, purchased 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £1.22 per ordinary share. As a result, Mr Tosh is now interested in a total of 3,754,854 shares representing 5.701% of the Company's issued share capital.

The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosure ("PDMR") is included below.

Further, the Company announces that is has issued 200,000 new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 15p per share pursuant to the exercise of Warrants issued in connection with the Company's admission to Aquis in December 2025.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 200,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis, which is expected to occur on or around 6 August 2026 ("Admission"). The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on Aquis.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 66,051,791 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and University of Toronto and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.