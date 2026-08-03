Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director's Dealing and Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Director's Dealings and
Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants
3 August 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, has been notified today that between 31 July and 3 August 2026, Mr Jamie Tosh, a director of the Company, purchased 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £1.22 per ordinary share. As a result, Mr Tosh is now interested in a total of 3,754,854 shares representing 5.701% of the Company's issued share capital.
The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosure ("PDMR") is included below.
Further, the Company announces that is has issued 200,000 new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 15p per share pursuant to the exercise of Warrants issued in connection with the Company's admission to Aquis in December 2025.
Admission and Total Voting Rights
Application will be made for the 200,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis, which is expected to occur on or around 6 August 2026 ("Admission"). The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on Aquis.
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 66,051,791 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
About Delta Gold Technologies
Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements.
The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and University of Toronto and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships.
For further information contact:
Delta Gold Technologies PLC
R. Michael Jones (CEO)
Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742
Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)
Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope
Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834
First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)
Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha
Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.
PDMR
1a) Name
Mr James Tosh
2a) Position/status
Executive Director
2b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3a) Name of issuer
Delta Gold Technologies plc
3b) LEI
8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53
4a) Description of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.02p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
4b) Nature of transaction
Acquisition of shares
4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)
4d) Aggregated volume
20,000
4d) Price (exercise price)
£1.22 (Average Price)
4e) Date of transaction
31/07/2026
03/08/2026
4f) Place of transaction
AQSE