Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Advisory Panel Appointments and Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Appointments of Professor Dr Harry Ruda and Professor Ken Knappenberger to Strategic Advisory Panel

and Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Warrants

20 July 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce the appointments of Professor Dr Harry Ruda and Professor Ken Knappenberger to the Company's Strategic Advisory Panel (the "Panel"). The appointments follow the establishment of the Panel in May 2026 with the appointment of Dr Thomas P Davis as Strategic Advisor and first member, and further strengthen Delta's independent scientific, research and commercialisation capability.

The Panel has been established to support the Board and management in evaluating, prioritising and executing scientific and research investment decisions, including the identification of high-value research programmes, partnerships, patentable discoveries and commercial pathways. In line with the professional services framework for Delta's strategic advisory arrangements, the Panel is expected to provide programme review, scientific oversight, intellectual property strategy input, opportunity origination, strategic partner introductions and external technical representation.

Professor Ruda and Professor Knappenberger are principal investigators within Delta's existing sponsored university research programmes at the University of Toronto and The Pennsylvania State University respectively. Their addition to the Panel is intended to deepen the technical bridge between Delta's research collaborations and the Company's broader strategy to develop, protect and commercialise quantum technologies.

Strategic Advisory Panel

Delta announced in May 2026 that Dr Thomas P Davis had been appointed as Strategic Advisor and the first member of the Panel. Dr Davis is co-founder and CEO of Oxford Sigma, an advanced research and materials company operating across the UK and USA . He holds a PhD (DPhil) in Materials Science from the University of Oxford. The Company stated at that time that the Panel had been established to provide independent expertise on Delta's scientific strategy and R&D allocation, with a focus on translating research into defensible intellectual property and commercially relevant applications. The appointments of Professor Ruda and Professor Knappenberger expand the Panel with senior academic leaders directly aligned with Delta's current research programmes in Canada and the United States.

Background of Professor Dr Harry Ruda

Professor Harry E. Ruda received his B.Sc. degree, from Imperial College of Science and Technology and his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was awarded an IBM Postdoctoral Research Fellowship, during which he worked on one of the first theories of electron transport in quantum nanostructures, before serving as a Senior Research Scientist at 3M Corporation, where he was a key member of the company's II-VI semiconductor blue laser team.

In 1989, Professor Ruda joined the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto, with a cross-appointment to Electrical and Computer Engineering, and in 1997 was appointed Director of the University of Toronto's Centre for Nanotechnology. He has published more than 300 papers in internationally peer reviewed journals with almost 10,000 citations, co-authored four books and has 14 patents. His research interests focus on the fabrication, modelling and understanding of quantum functional nanostructures and their applications to nanoelectronics and nanophotonics.

Background of Professor Ken Knappenberger

Professor Kenneth L. Knappenberger Jr. is Professor of Chemistry and Physics at The Pennsylvania State University, where he is currently Head of the Department of Chemistry. He leads a research team focused on understanding optical, electronic and spin properties in structurally precise nanomaterials, with an emphasis on gold nanoclusters. He earned his PhD at Pennsylvania State University in 2005 and was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley from 2005 to 2008.

Professor Knappenberger began his independent academic career at Florida State University, where he served from 2008 to 2017 and was Head of the magneto-optics programme of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Florida. He moved to Penn State as Professor of Chemistry in 2017, has published more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers and has presented more than 300 lectures on the coherence and spin properties of molecules and materials. His honours include the Coblentz Award in Spectroscopy, the Young Investigator Award of the Inter-American Photochemical Society, CAREER awards from the United States National Science Foundation and Department of Defense, and election as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Optica.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:"We are delighted to welcome Professor Dr Harry Ruda and Professor Ken Knappenberger to Delta's Strategic Advisory Panel. Together with Dr Thomas P Davis, their appointments bring deep scientific, engineering and intellectual property insight directly into Delta's strategic decision-making process. Professor Ruda and Professor Knappenberger each lead research programmes that sit at the core of our investment thesis: that gold, engineered at the nanoscale, can form the basis of a differentiated and protectable quantum technology platform. Their participation will help us evaluate progress, identify commercial pathways and continue building a high-quality IP portfolio across quantum computing, sensing and communication."

Issue of Equity further to Exercise of Investor Warrants

In addition to the appointments described above, the Company announces that it has issued 336,000 new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 15p per share pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued in connection with the Company's admission to Aquis in December 2025.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 336,000 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis, which is expected to occur on or around 23 July 2026 ("Admission"). The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on Aquis.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 65,851,791 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and University of Toronto and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships.

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