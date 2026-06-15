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WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol: O2J
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 16:27
2,155 Euro
+5,90 % +0,120
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Issue of Equity

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Issue of Equity further to Exercise of Investor Warrants

15 June 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J ), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, announces that is has issued 285,714 new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 50p per share pursuant to the exercise of Investor Warrants issued in connection with the Company's subscription fundraise completed in February 2026.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 285,714 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis which is expected to occur on or around 19 June 2026 ("Admission"). The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AQUIS.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 65,515,791 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.

Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

© 2026 PR Newswire
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