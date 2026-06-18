Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Continues University of Toronto Research Collaboration into Year 2

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Continues University of Toronto Research Collaboration into Year 2

18 June 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta Gold" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ /OTC:DGQTF / FRA:O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") space, is pleased to announce that it is continuing its research collaboration with the University of Toronto ("UofT") and has now commenced Year 2 of the agreement. The project, "A Scheme for Quantum Computing based on Proximatised Gold", continues under the leadership of the Company's Principal Investigator, Professor Harry Ruda, and follows the successful filing by UofT of a provisional patent arising from the research programme.

The commencement of Year 2 marks the continuation of Delta Gold's research sponsorship with UofT under the existing agreement and reflects the Company's commitment to advancing its quantum computing research programme in collaboration with the University. The successful filing of the provisional patent by UofT announced 5 June 2026 by the company is an important early outcome of this work and provides further encouragement as the parties move into the next phase of research.

R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"Entering the second year of our agreement with the University of Toronto is a significant step for Delta Gold. The filing of the provisional patent by UofT highlights the progress already being made through this collaboration and strengthens our confidence in the potential of the research as we continue to build value from our quantum computing IP strategy. We also look forward to the opportunity for collaboration across universities including with Penn State in the USA."

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.

Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.

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