Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Technical Update on Sponsored Research Agreements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Technical Update from Penn State University, USA and University of Toronto, Canada under respective Sponsored Research Agreements

Independent academic research demonstrates Delta's patent portfolio is at the frontier of a new quantum materials platform, spanning computation, sensing, and communication

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ/OTC: DGQTF/ FRA: O2J) (the "Company" or "Delta Gold" or "Delta") is pleased to announce some of the important technical details behind the exciting advances in the company's sponsored research programs at The Pennsylvania State University ("Penn State") and University of Toronto ("U of T").

Penn State

The principal investigator, Professor Ken Knapenberger, head of the Chemistry department, behind the Company's three filed patent applications has confirmed that gold nanoclusters are a genuinely distinct class of quantum material rather than an incremental improvement on existing approaches. In the critical areas of scalability and long-lived coherence for quantum applications, Mr. Knappenberger believes that gold nano clusters offer an excellent opportunity for applicability across at least three areas: computation, sensing, and communication.



• At a technical level the approach with gold nano clusters works with electron spin of the gold clusters acting as a "super atom" as a basis of quantum level information. By imparting spin polarization to the gold nano clusters, the emissions of photons (light) are measured. A ~40% spin-polarised emission was recorded in Delta-sponsored Penn State research experiments - the highest figure the team is aware of in any condensed-phase system, surpassing all known competing quantum materials platforms. The gold nano clusters sustain spin polarisation at timescales the research team believes to be competitive with current state-of-the-art quantum platforms.



• Gold nanoclusters with a radius of approximately 9 angstroms (sub-1 nanometre) present a physical footprint an order of magnitude smaller than leading microelectronics materials, providing a structural basis for miniaturisation at a scale that the research team believes no current condensed-phase qubit platform can match.



• Scalable synthesis already demonstrated: gram-quantity production achieved under laboratory conditions accessible to undergraduate researchers, establishing a manufacturable baseline believed to be absent in trapped-ion and most superconducting qubit approaches.



• Spin-photon interface confirmed across various frequencies - enabling a potential pathway to gold-based quantum networks. Work in this area continues.



Delta's three full patent applications, filed by Penn State and to be brought into the Delta intellectual property ("IP") portfolio under the terms of the Penn State Sponsored Research Agreement ("SRA") and the Amendment, protect the work so far. The Company regards these patents as the foundational layer of IP that is expected to grow materially in both breadth and commercial licensing potential.



Kenneth Knappenberger Jr., Department Head and Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, at Penn State, commented: "What we have demonstrated with gold nanoclusters is, to my knowledge, a first in condensed-phase quantum materials: a spin-photon interface that is simultaneously long-lived, high-purity, and potentially chemically tunable across frequency windows. The approximately 40% spin-polarised emission we have recorded has not been achieved in any other material system I am aware of. That purity matters enormously - without spin alignment, entanglement and coherence operations either fail or require error-correction overhead that makes scalability impractical. I believe that our work with Delta gives the QIS community a platform that can be made-to-order for the application at hand, and that is a genuinely new capability for the field."



R. Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Gold, commented: "The findings coming out of Penn State confirm what drew us to this research thesis in the first place: that gold, properly understood at the nanoscale and protected through robust IP, is a potential quantum platform with structural advantages. We look forward to the next steps as the research advances."



University of Toronto

Delta Gold elected to enter into a property license agreement, under its overall research sponsorship agreement with U of T and announced the filing of a provisional patent application on May 5 th 2026. The Company has funded the second year of research at U of T and based on the positive results the team intends to put specific patent applications forward in 2027.

The work at U of T has also focussed on gold and other materials but in a different way than at Penn State. The work uses Molecular Beam Epitaxy ("MBE") to work with gold at an atomic level. MBE is a physical vapor deposition technique used to grow ultra-pure, crystalline thin films one atomic layer at a time. Conducted in an ultra-high vacuum environment, it directs precisely controlled beams of atoms or molecules onto a substrate, allowing for atomic-scale precision in composition.

The work at U of T, like the work at Penn State, works with gold as a quantum material and works with electron spins, but rather than in nano clusters, in planar structures. Since the work is ongoing and striving towards specific patent applications, technical details cannot be disclosed currently. The early experimental work has been encouraging.

Professor. Harry Ruda is the principal investigator at U of T. He was awarded an IBM Postdoctoral Research Fellowship, during which he worked on one of the first theories of electron transport in quantum nanostructures. Prof. Ruda said, "We are encouraged with our experimental work in that it is consistent with our theoretical models for an opportunity to use the material science and quantum properties of gold and other materials with the potential for a platform for more stable and scalable quantum information. We see the opportunity for our structures to potentially be significantly more stable than other approaches. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the team from Penn State as a strong international group under the sponsorship of Delta Gold."

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Delta Gold said, "Work at both Universities is moving faster than we had expected and it is very exciting to see the parallel approaches moving towards device designs and expanded IP. In the next phase we expect to see even further innovation come from the collaboration and we are hosting a meeting of our two principal investigators here in London in the next few days".

Next Steps

Delta Gold has agreed to expand the work at Penn State to $6 million over up to six years and the expanded program and budget are in the process of being detailed by the technical team. Areas of potential expansion of the scope include areas beyond quantum information to quantum sensing and quantum communication based on the work so far in the foundation patents filed.

Delta will be working closely with U of T and the patent team at global law firm Haynes Boone on the potential filing of the initial specific patent applications and charting how those patent applications may lead to additional research.

Delta Gold continues to interact with top Universities in the UK that have synergistic top skill sets with the mission to create a centre of excellence in our area of work across the USA, Canada and the UK.

The Company plans to brief governments in the USA, the UK and Canada while increasing its capital markets profile.

About Penn State

Penn State was created with a land grant in 1855, and has a mission of teaching, research, and public service. Penn State is one of the leading research universities in the United States, with significant expertise across materials science, engineering, nanotechnology, photonics and quantum-related disciplines. Penn State has annual research expenditures of $1.4B and an active alumni network of over 800,000 members. Penn State is a leading material science University with significant private and public support for its cutting-edge facilities, faculty and researchers.

The research programme is led by Professor Kenneth Knappenberger, Department Head and Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, whose work focuses on structural photonics, especially how the structure of photonic nanomaterials controls light matter interactions for uses such as energy conversion, quantum information, telecommunications, and biomedical technologies.

Penn State's intellectual property office has led the filing of the three patent applications. Delta will continue to work with Penn State to assess the scope of the intellectual property and the appropriate steps for future protection and commercialisation.

About University of Toronto

Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto is consistently ranked as Canada's top university. U of T has a long history of challenging the impossible and transforming society through ingenuity and determination. U of T is ranked 7 th in the world in research citations making it one of the world's top research universities, bringing together the brightest minds from every conceivable background and discipline to collaborate on the world's most pressing challenges. U of T has research collaborations with more than 1,200 global academic institutions.

The Delta research is led by Professor Harry Ruda, the Stanley Meek Chair Professor in Nanotechnology at the University of Toronto, and Director of the Centre for Advanced Nanotechnology. Prof. Ruda is a Fellow of the Institute of Physics, Institute of Materials, Institute of Nanotechnology, and the Royal Society of Canada.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and University of Toronto and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships.

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