Nanterre, 27 August 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2026

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic





July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes -1.8% -2.7% Light vehicles -1.9% -3.4% Heavy vehicles -0.9% +1.2%

In July, light-vehicle traffic fell by 1.9%. It continues to be impacted by the sharp rise in fuel prices that occurred in March, and by the negative effects of heatwaves. It should be noted, however, that the decline was mitigated by a favorable calendar effect*. Heavy vehicle traffic, meanwhile, posted a slight decline of -0.9%.

*The back-and-forth between "July holidaymakers" and "August holidaymakers" began on Friday, July 31 this year (compared to Friday, August 1 in 2025).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports +0.4% +0.1% Portugal (ANA) +2.1% +2.5% United Kingdom* -0.7% -1.3% France +0.7% -1.6% Serbia +6.2% +7.0% Hungary +16% +7.2% Mexico (OMA) +3.7% +2.8% United States of America -14% -9.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +5.9% +9.5% Costa Rica +11% +11% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -3.1% -2.5% Brazil +2.4% +4.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) -6.4% -5.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -20% -9.5% Cabo Verde +2.7% +10%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

Total traffic at VINCI Airports rose slightly in July (+0.4%).

As in previous months, the airports in the network experienced mixed performance. Strong traffic levels at many airports (notably in Portugal, Edinburgh, Belgrade, Budapest, Mexico and the Dominican Republic) have offset the weakness seen at others (including London Gatwick and Japan).

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





July YTD at the end of July

(7 months)



% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -0.2% -1.5% Portugal (ANA) +1.5% +1.2% United Kingdom* +1.0% -0.6% France -0.7% -0.8% Serbia +3.6% +3.8% Hungary +8.1% +4.6% Mexico (OMA) +2.2% +0.1% United States of America -4.9% -18% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +4.7% +5.6% Costa Rica +6.6% +21% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.4% -2.3% Brazil +4.6% +2.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) -9.5% -8.6% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -8.1% -3.1% Cabo Verde +4.8% +12%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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