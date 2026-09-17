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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 18:29
112,90 Euro
+0,89 % +1,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,70112,9018:29
112,65112,9018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 17:48 Uhr
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VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2026

Nanterre, 17 September 2026

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2026

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

AugustYTD at the end of August (8 months)
% change 2026/2025% change 2026/2025
VINCI Autoroutes-5.6%-3.2%
Light vehicles-6.2%-3.9%
Heavy vehicles+2.4%+1.3%

In August, light vehicle traffic declined by -6.2%, reflecting an unfavourable calendar effect* and the sharp rise in fuel prices. Heavy vehicle traffic, meanwhile, rose by +2.4%, benefiting from one additional working day compared with August 2025.

*The main weekend of back-and-forth between "July holidaymakers" and "August holidaymakers" began on Friday, July 31 in 2026 (compared with Friday, August 1 in 2025). In addition, August 15 (a public holiday) fell on a Saturday this year (compared with a Friday in 2025).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1


AugustYTD at the end of August
(8 months)
% change 2026/2025% change 2026/2025
VINCI Airports-0.8%-0.1%
Portugal (ANA)+2.2%+2.5%
United Kingdom*+0.0%-1.1%
France-0.8%-1.5%
Serbia+7.0%+7.0%
Hungary+12%+8.0%
Mexico (OMA)+4.0%+3.0%
United States of America-18%-11%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+3.0%+8.6%
Costa Rica-5.5%+9.8%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-2.7%-2.5%
Brazil+0.5%+4.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports)-12%-6.6%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)-16%-10%
Cabo Verde+5.8%+9.4%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period
* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

In August, total traffic at VINCI Airports was slightly down (-0.8%), reflecting contrasting trends. Many airports in the network continued to benefit from a good growth momentum, particularly in Portugal, Belgrade, Budapest, Edinburgh, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cabo Verde. Conversely, geopolitical disruptions continued to weigh, to varying degrees, on traffic at some airports, in Japan for example.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

AugustYTD at the end of August
(8 months)

% change 2026/2025% change 2026/2025
VINCI Airports-1.3%-1.5%
Portugal (ANA)+1.5%+1.3%
United Kingdom*+0.8%-0.4%
France-0.3%-0.7%
Serbia+3.3%+3.7%
Hungary+4.1%+4.5%
Mexico (OMA)+0.1%+0.1%
United States of America-11%-17%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+1.1%+5.0%
Costa Rica-0.1%+19%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-2.0%-2.2%
Brazil+1.9%+2.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports)-9.8%-8.8%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)-5.7%-3.4%
Cabo Verde+1.2%+10%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period
* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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