2026 Second quarter and first half results

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon (Paris:EC):

Main Financial Indicator

Q2 26 Q1 26 Q2 26 vs Q1 26 H1 26 H1 25 H1 26 vs H1 25 Average Brent Price $/b 103.8 81.1 +28% 92.3 71.9 +28% Average TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude price (1) $/b 100.2 93.5 +7% 96.9 68.5 +41% Crude oil production from fields operated by TotalEnergies EP Gabon kb/d (2) 15.0 16.1 -7% 15.6 15.4 +1% Sales volumes (3) Mb (4) 1.0 1.0 0% 2.0 3.1 -35% Revenues (5) M$ 111 98 +13% 209 217 -4% Cash flow from operations (6) M$ 50 -4 ns 46 -183 -125% Capital expenditure M$ 15 15 0% 30 39 -23% Net Income M$ 6 45 -87% 51 22 132%

(1) The crude price calculation excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (2) kb/d: Thousand barrels per day (excluding gas production). (3) Sales volume excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (4) Mb: Million of barrels. (5) Revenue from hydrocarbon sales and services, including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts. (6) Funds generated from operations are comprised of the operating cash flow, the gains or losses on disposal of assets and the working capital changes.

2026 Second quarter and first half results

Selling price

In the second quarter of 2026, the average price of Brent stood at $103.8 per barrel ($/b), up 28% compared to the first quarter of 2026. The average selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon reached $100.2/b, up 7% compared to the first quarter of 2026, which had benefited from particularly favourable market conditions for Mandji crude.

Over the first half of 2026, the average selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon ($96.9/b) was up 41% compared to the first half of 2025. Crude prices have risen significantly since March due to the conflict in the Middle East, while a favourable lifting schedule enabled TotalEnergies EP Gabon to market its volumes at a price above the average Brent price at the beginning of the year.

Production

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's crude oil production amounted to 15.0 kb/d in the second quarter of 2026, down 7% compared to the first quarter of 2026, due to the natural decline of the fields and production shutdowns for integrity works on the Anguille/Ile Mandji Cap Lopez export pipeline and the Anguille/Torpille gas pipeline.

In the first half of 2026, TotalEnergies EP Gabon's crude oil production stood at 15.6 kb/d, slightly up compared with the first half of 2025.

Revenues

Revenues for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to $111 million, up 13% compared to the first quarter of 2026, mainly reflecting the increase in average selling prices over the period.

For the first half of 2026, revenue stood at $209 million, down slightly by 4% compared to the first half of 2025, due to the lifting schedule, which resulted in lower volumes sold over the period.

Cash flow from Operations

Cash flow from operations represented $50 million in the second quarter of 2026, a significant increase compared to the first quarter of 2026, mainly driven by higher revenues (+$13 million) and a favourable change in working capital (+$52 million). These positive effects were partially offset by higher current taxes (-$7 million) and increased operating expenses and non-operational and financial charges (-$4 million).

Over the first six months of 2026, cash flow from operations stood at $46 million, a significant increase compared to the first half of 2025, mainly due to the payment in 2025 first quarter of 2023 complementary dividend ($320 million). This effect was partially offset by an increase in working capital driven by higher prices (-$83 million), and by lower revenues resulting from reduced crude volumes sold over the period (-$8 million).

Capital Expenditure

Oil investments amounted to $15 million in the second quarter of 2026, stable compared to the first quarter of 2026. They mainly covered site integrity works on the sites and production initiatives.

In the first half of 2026, the oil investments equaled $30 million, compared to $39 million in the first half of 2025.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $6 million, down compared to the first quarter of 2026. This decrease was mainly attributable to the variation of the stock position (-$69 million) and higher operating expenses and other non-operational and financial charges (-$6 million). These effects were partially offset by higher revenues (+$13 million), as well as lower income tax (+$21 million) and depreciation charges (+$5 million).

In the first half of 2026, net income was $51 million, a significant increase compared to the first half of 2025. The increase was supported by a favourable price environment in 2026, particularly impacting the variation of the stock position (+$65 million), partially offset by higher income tax (-$26 million) and a slight decline in revenues (-$8 million).

Highlights since the beginning of second quarter 2026

Corporate governance

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's ordinary shareholders' meeting was held on May 7th, 2026, in Libreville and approved the payment of a net dividend of $22.22 per share referring to the financial year 2025, representing $100 million.

This dividend was paid on June 9th, 2026, in an equivalent amount of €18.88 per share based on the European Central Bank's rate of $1.1770 for one euro on May 7th, 2026.

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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