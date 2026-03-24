Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies EP Gabon (Paris:EC), meeting on March 24, 2026, under the chairmanship of Mike Sangster, chairman of the Board of Directors, approved the Company's financial statements for 2025 financial year.

In 2025, the Company demonstrated its resilience in a less favorable market environment. It reported a net income of $46 million and a cash flow from operations, after the payment of 2023 complementary dividend ($320 million), of -$103 million, compared to $91 million and $312 million respectively in 2024. Crude oil production related to TotalEnergies EP Gabon's interests amounted to 16 kb/d, a slight decrease compared to 2024, mainly due to planned shutdowns on Anguille and Torpille sites. However, the Company recorded a 7% increase in crude volumes sold, reaching 6.1 million barrels in 2025 versus 5.7 million barrels in 2024, thanks to optimized stock management.

The Board of Directors, considering the Company's residual level of distributable earnings and confident in the strength of its balance sheet, particularly with the absence of debt, has decided to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, convened on May 7, 2026, an ordinary dividend of $22.22 per share, or $100 million for all shareholders. This dividend will be payable in euros (or its equivalent in CFA francs) based on the euro/dollar exchange rate on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Main Financial Indicators

2025 2024 2023 2025 vs 2024 Average Brent Price $/b 69.1 80.8 82.6 -14% Average TotalEnergies EP Gabon crude price (1) $/b 65.3 77.2 77.5 -15% Crude oil production from fields operated by TotalEnergies EP Gabon kb/d (2) 16.0 17.0 15.8 -6% Sales volumes (3) Mb (4) 6.1 5.7 5.4 +7% Revenues (5) M$ 418 465 444 -10% Cash flow from Operations (6) M$ -103 312 226 ns Capital Expenditures M$ 62 60 86 +3% Net income M$ 46 91 26 -49%

(1) The crude price calculation excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (2) kb/d: Thousand barrels per day (excluding gas production). (3) Sales volume excludes profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts, these barrels being handed over in kind to the host state. (4) Mb: Million of barrels. (5) Revenues from hydrocarbon sales and services, including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts. (6) Funds generated from operations are comprised of the operating cash flow, the gains or losses on disposals of assets and the working capital changes.

2025 Results

Selling price

Over 2025 year, the average Brent price stood at $69.1/b, down 14% compared to 2024 year ($80.8/b). The average selling price of the quality of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon amounted to $65.3/b in 2025, reflecting the downward trend in Brent compared to 2024 ($77.2/b).

Production

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's crude oil production reached 16.0 kb/d, showing a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year (17.0 kb/d). This decrease in production is mainly due to planned shutdowns on Anguille and Torpille sites conducted in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues

In 2025, revenues totaled $418 million, representing a decrease of 10% compared to 2024 ($465 million), due to the drop in average selling prices of the quality of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon (-15%), partially offset by an increase in crude oil sold volumes by TotalEnergies EP Gabon (+7%).

Cash flow from Operations

In 2025, cash flow from operations amounted to -$103 million, down from $312 million in 2024, mainly due to the payment in 2025 first quarter of 2023 complementary dividend ($320 million). Excluding this exceptional effect of the complementary dividend, cash flow from operations stood at $217 million. The $95 million decrease compared to 2024 is explained by the lower average crude oil price and production, as well as a reduction in other financial and non-operational income. This impact is partially offset by a working capital improvement.

Net investments

Petroleum investments amounted to $62 million in 2025, remaining stable compared to 2024 ($60 million). Over the 2025 financial year, these investments primarily covered the planned shutdowns on Anguille and Torpille sites, well interventions, integrity works on site, and operations related to the reduction of emissions from our activities.

Net income

Net income for the 2025 financial year amounted to $46 million, compared to $91 million in 2024. This decrease is mainly attributable to the lower average selling price of crude oil marketed by TotalEnergies EP Gabon (-$60 million), declined production (-$27 million), reduced interests on cash deposits (-$14 million), decreased other financial and non-operational income (-$7 million), and a slight increase in depreciation charges (-$3 million). These negative effects were partially offset by a reduction in tax charge (+$54 million) and other operating expenses (+$12 million).

Highlights since the beginning of fourth quarter 2025

Budget project for 2026

The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the proposed budget for the year 2026.

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies place sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

Contacts TotalEnergies EP Gabon

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