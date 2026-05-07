Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Mike SANGSTER.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2025 financial statements, which report a net income of $46 million under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and $47 million under OHADA standards.

- Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $22.22 per share related to the 2025 financial year, for a total amount of $100 million.

- Ratification of the co-optation of Mr. Patrick GRIVOT, as director, for the remainder of his predecessor's term of office as director i.e. until the General Meeting that approves the 2025 financial statements.

- Renewal of the directors' mandates of the Gabonese Republic and MM. Xavier ROUZEAUD, Patrick GRIVOT and Georges-Eric N'KOMA for a two-year term expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2027 financial statements.

- Determination of the global compensation ceiling of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2025 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the votes will be posted on the company's website www.ep.totalenergies.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $22,22 per share dividend will be paid in euro as from June 09, 2026 in an equivalent amount of €18.88 per share, based on the European Central Bank's rate (or its corresponding value in CFA francs) of $1.1770 per euro on May 07, 2026.

About TotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is 58.28% owned by TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by the public.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies EP Gabon

actionnariat-epgabon@totalenergies.com



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