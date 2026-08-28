Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results; Returns to Positive EBITDA on Highest Quarterly Revenue in Five Quarters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) ("Snipp" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. All figures are in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards unless otherwise indicated.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q2 2026 results and provide a business update.

Date: August 31 st 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast & Dial-In Details

Webcast: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/025411811

Meeting ID: 025411811

A replay will be made available on the Company's website following the call.

Q2 2026 Highlights (three months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025)

Revenue of $6.0 million, up 24.6% from $4.8 million in Q2 2025 and up 19.2% sequentially from $5.0 million in Q1 2026 - the Company's highest quarterly revenue in five quarters. Positive EBITDA of $0.2 million ($154,538 compared with an EBITDA loss of $1.3 million in Q2 2025, an improvement of $1.5 million. Net loss narrowed 89% to $0.2 million ($186,878) from $1.7 million in Q2 2025 and narrowed 73% sequentially from $0.7 million in Q1 2026. Salaries and compensation declined 18% to $2.5 million while revenue grew 24.6%, reflecting the cost actions and the consolidation of the Company's technical delivery footprint, enabled by AI-driven productivity gains in engineering and delivery. Further actions completed at the end of the second quarter and in July are expected to flow through from the third quarter. Gross margin of 55.7%, compared with 52.1% in Q2 2025. Gross margin dollars of $3.3 million increased 33% year-over-year and 12% sequentially. Total operating expenses of $6.2 million, down 3% year-over-year against revenue growth of 24.6%. Bookings Backlog of $19.1 million, up 25.7% from $15.2 million at June 30, 2025. Backlog decreased from $20.6 million at March 31, 2026, as contracted programs converted into recognized revenue during the quarter.

First Half 2026 Highlights (six months ended June 30, 2026 vs. June 30, 2025)

Revenue of $11.1 million, compared with $11.2 million in H1 2025, a decrease of 1.5%. A 21% year-over-year decline in Q1 2026 was substantially offset by 24.6% growth in Q2 2026. EBITDA loss narrowed to $0.1 million ($154,538) from $1.3 million ($1,340,.968) in H1 2025, an improvement of $1,495,506. Net loss narrowed 54% to $0.9 million ($875,009) from $1.9 million in H1 2025. Gross margin of 57.2%, compared with 56.6% in H1 2025, on essentially flat revenue. Total operating expenses of $11.9 million, down 8.0% from $12.9 million. Salaries and compensation declined 12%; marketing and investor relations declined 28%; travel declined 58%. Positive cash flow from operating activities of $556,012, compared with $525,104 in H1 2025. Cash of $6.2 million at June 30, 2026, up from $3.4 million at December 31, 2025, following the CAD $4.5 million senior secured convertible debenture financing led by Shen Capital and completed in February 2026. Deferred revenue of $7.7 million, up 42% from $5.4 million at December 31, 2025 and up from $6.9 million at March 31, 2026. Working capital deficiency narrowed to $78,552 from $2,221,458 at December 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"When we reported Q1 in June, we told you the bookings backlog was the most important number in that release - that the $20.6 million we had built was contracted, signed, and on its way into the revenue line over the coming quarters," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "In Q2, it arrived. Revenue of $6.0 million was up 19% sequentially and 25% year-over-year, our strongest quarter in five. Backlog stepped down to $19.1 million precisely because we recognized it: in Q1, backlog rose while revenue fell; this quarter, the reverse. That is the same strategy working in both directions. Even after the draw-down, backlog stands 26% above a year ago, at more than three times quarterly revenue, and deferred revenue rose again, to $7.7 million.

"In June I said the AI work we are running across sales, engineering, prototyping and operations would drive the cost-structure conversation more than any single line-item action we took this year. This is the first quarter you can begin to see it. AI-driven productivity in engineering and delivery is what allowed us to consolidate our technical delivery footprint, and part of that consolidation is already in the cost base - salaries and compensation fell 18% year-over-year while revenue grew almost 25%. A further set of actions completed at the end of the quarter and in July, so more of it flows through from the third quarter onward. Q2 EBITDA was positive $181,100 against a $1.2 million loss a year ago, and net loss narrowed 89%.

"I want to be precise about what this is and what it is not. One positive quarter is not an inflection. Our first half is still a small EBITDA loss and first-half revenue remains marginally below last year. Our quarters are lumpy and will continue to be, because program timing sits with our clients rather than with us. I would not encourage anyone to treat one quarter as a run rate. The inflection we are targeting remains 2027, and nothing in this release changes that. The macro environment has not improved either - tariff-driven budget caution and program-timing deferrals are still with us. Clients who run against promotion calendars remain conservative about when they spend, while our long-term recurring loyalty and rebate clients continue to execute on their programs. We are not going to forecast our way out of the macro. We are executing through it."

What the Numbers Show

The following figures, each drawn from the Q2 2026 financial statements and MD&A, are provided to assist readers in assessing the Company's position at June 30, 2026:

$19.1 million of contracted Bookings Backlog, equal to approximately 87% of trailing twelve-month revenue of $21.8 million. $7.7 million of deferred revenue, representing contracted amounts billed in advance of delivery. $6.2 million of cash against $3.0 million of convertible debenture obligations maturing in February 2029 at 3.45% per annum. Gross margin of 55.7% in Q2 and 57.2% year-to-date, against an operating cost base reduced 8% year-over-year in the first half. Positive EBITDA achieved in the second quarter at $6.0 million of quarterly revenue.

The Company does not comment on the trading price of its securities and offers no view as to valuation. These figures are presented solely so that readers may perform their own analysis.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Gross Margin, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Bookings Backlog, which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. These measures are used by management to provide additional insight into operating performance. They should not be considered alternatives to IFRS measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

EBITDA

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, and share-based payments.

Gross Margin

Revenue less campaign infrastructure costs, which comprise prize fulfilment, rewards and other pass-through program value delivered to consumers. Management believes gross margin better reflects the value generated by the Company's technology and services, since pass-through prizing carries no or minimal margin.

Bookings Backlog

The total contracted value of signed customer agreements less revenue recognized to date under those contracts. It comprises multi-period program fees, recurring service arrangements and other contracted deliverables not yet earned at the reporting date. Backlog increases as new agreements and renewals are signed and decreases as contracted revenue is recognized. Bookings Backlog was $19.1 million at June 30, 2026, compared with $15.2 million at June 30, 2025 and $20.6 million at March 31, 2026.

EBITDA Reconciliation - USD

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Operating loss for the period (160,317 ) (1,540,908 ) (818,825 ) (1,692,459 ) Add: amortization and depreciation 321,746 291,965 636,465 566,000 Add: share-based payments 19,671 83,022 43,852 223,018 EBITDA (loss) 181,100 (1,165,921 ) (138,508 ) (903,441 )

Gross Margin - USD

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Revenue 6,014,143 4,825,525 11,061,247 11,225,702 Less: campaign infrastructure (2,666,871 ) (2,311,713 ) (4,729,997 ) (4,876,660 ) Gross Margin 3,347,272 2,513,812 6,331,250 6,349,042 Gross Margin % 55.7 % 52.1 % 57.2 % 56.6 %

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp combines a modular technology platform with marketing services to help the world's leading brands drive sales and customer loyalty. At the core of the platform is the Company's proprietary AI-powered receipt processing engine, which captures and validates consumer purchases at the SKU level across all retailers, generating the zero-party and first-party purchase data that gives brands direct visibility into their end consumers and allows them to attribute marketing spend to actual sales. The Company's solutions span short-term promotions, multi-year loyalty and rebate platforms, and digital offers distributed through its Financial Media Network. Snipp operates in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Switzerland and India, and serves clients globally.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson, Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com | 1-888-99-SNIPP

www.snipp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations as to the conversion of Bookings Backlog into revenue; the timing of an EBITDA inflection, which the Company continues to target in 2027; the anticipated benefits of cost reduction and AI-enablement initiatives; the growth of the Company's recurring revenue base; and the sufficiency of the Company's liquidity and capital resources.

Such statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including continued demand for the Company's solutions, the successful execution of existing and planned programs, the realization of anticipated benefits from AI-enablement initiatives, the retention of key personnel, and general economic and market conditions remaining at current levels or improving. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other factors, macroeconomic conditions and client budget caution, the timing and scale of client campaigns, competition, the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitability, risks related to the implementation and effectiveness of AI-driven initiatives, and its ability to obtain additional financing if required. Bookings Backlog is not a guarantee of future revenue and the timing of its conversion is subject to client program schedules.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-reports-q2-2026-financial-results-returns-to-p-1213794