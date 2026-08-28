Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Key Information Relating to Q2 2026 Cash Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend to shareholders as specified below.

Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.05) per share

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: September 2, 2026

Ex-date: September 3, 2026

Record date: September 4, 2026

Payment date: September 11, 2026

Date of approval: August 27, 2026

Payment of cash dividend to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

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