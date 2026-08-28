Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Key Information Relating to Q2 2026 Cash Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend to shareholders as specified below.
- Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.05) per share
- Declared currency: USD
- Last day including right: September 2, 2026
- Ex-date: September 3, 2026
- Record date: September 4, 2026
- Payment date: September 11, 2026
- Date of approval: August 27, 2026
Payment of cash dividend to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083
About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.
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