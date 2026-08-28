BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

28 August 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling US Dollars Date of purchase: 27 August 2026 27 August 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,485 5,000 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.2350 4.3200

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 299,933,803 Sterling Shares 77,803,495 Sterling Shares 23,421,824 US Dollar Shares 1,109,822 US Dollar Shares

From 27 August 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 459,017,264.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001