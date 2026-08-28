OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge secures bridge financing of SEK 2.0 million ahead of rights issue

OncoZenge AB (publ) (the "Company" or "OncoZenge") announces today, on 28 August 2026, that the Company has entered into a bridge loan agreement with John Haurum in the amount of SEK 2.0 million in order to secure the Company's liquidity requirements until the rights issue of approximately SEK 33.3 million announced by the Company on 25 August 2026 (the "Rights Issue") has been completed.

In order to secure the Company's liquidity requirements until the Rights Issue has been completed, the Company has raised a bridge loan of SEK 2.0 million from John Haurum. The loan is disbursed to the Company today, on 28 August 2026, and as consideration for the loan an arrangement fee of 5 per cent and interest of 1.5 per cent per month are payable. The lender may, by written notice to the Company, request that the outstanding amount under the loan, together with accrued interest, be set off against payment for new shares in the Company by way of a directed share issue at a subscription price per share equal to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. The Company is not obligated to resolve on such a directed issue but may do so if the board of directors, in its sole discretion, considers it appropriate. The board of directors considers that the bridge loan has been entered into on market terms. In making this assessment, the board has taken into account the size and duration of the loan, the Company's liquidity situation and the terms available to the Company from alternative sources of financing.

Advisers

Stockholm Corporate Finance AB is acting as financial adviser and Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB as legal adviser to OncoZenge in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB is serving as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



Contacts

Stian Kildal CEO Mobile: +46 76 115 3797 E-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

Michael Owens CFO Mobile: +46 73 324 4988 E-mail: michael.owens@oncozenge.se

About

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options are insufficient, such as oral mucositis from cancer therapy. Its lead candidate, BupiZenge, represents a novel formulation of bupivacaine in a lozenge form, aimed at providing rapid and sustained local pain relief without the risks associated with systemic opioids. The Company recently received European regulatory approval to initiate its pivotal Phase III study 'BEAM-Pain'. The first patient has been enrolled in the trial and site activations are currently ongoing. OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ. For more information, please visit www.oncozenge.se.

OncoZenge AB

Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Certified Adviser

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.