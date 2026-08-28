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WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012 | Ticker-Symbol: K5M
Frankfurt
28.08.26 | 15:25
0,556 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QBEN INFRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Qben Infra AB: Qben Power has secured contracts worth approximately 96 MNOK

Qben Power, through its Norwegian contracting company Laje AS, has entered into 13 new contracts with a total value of approximately NOK 96 million.

The largest contracts have been signed with the grid companies Elvia, Lede and Føie and municipalities, and involve investments and reinvestments in energy infrastructure. The contracts contribute to strengthening and modernizing the energy grid in line with the increasing need for capacity and security of supply.

The work is scheduled to start in Q3 2026.

"We are very pleased to have secured these contracts and orders. The awards give us good activity through 2027, strengthen our order backlog and confirm our position as an attractive supplier within energy infrastructure. This provides a solid foundation for further growth and development," says Anders Granshagen, CEO Qben Infra.

About Us
Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

Contacts
Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB
E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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