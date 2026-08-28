Qben Infra AB: Qben Power has secured contracts worth approximately 96 MNOK

Qben Power, through its Norwegian contracting company Laje AS, has entered into 13 new contracts with a total value of approximately NOK 96 million.

The largest contracts have been signed with the grid companies Elvia, Lede and Føie and municipalities, and involve investments and reinvestments in energy infrastructure. The contracts contribute to strengthening and modernizing the energy grid in line with the increasing need for capacity and security of supply.

The work is scheduled to start in Q3 2026.

"We are very pleased to have secured these contracts and orders. The awards give us good activity through 2027, strengthen our order backlog and confirm our position as an attractive supplier within energy infrastructure. This provides a solid foundation for further growth and development," says Anders Granshagen, CEO Qben Infra.

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no