Qben Infra AB: Qben Power: LAJE has won a 125 MNOK contract

LAJE AS, part of Qben Power, has signed a contract with Lede to carry out the reconstruction of the 132KV power line at Gulliåsen transformer station. The contract is worth approximately 125 MNOK, taking Qben Power orderbook to over 1 billion NOK.

The work includes the reconstruction of existing 66/132kV lines to the new Gulliåsen transformer station, where LAJE AS will be the main contractor.

The project includes, among other things:

• Reconstruction and installation of 132 kV overhead line on steel poles.

• Delivery and installation of line equipment and associated components.

• Foundation, material and line work.

• Testing, inspection and quality assurance of completed installations

• Coordination and implementation in collaboration with the grid owner and subcontractors, as well as coordination with other station contracts in connection with the construction of the new Gulliåsen transformer station. • HSE management and documentation in accordance with applicable requirements and standards

The implementation is based on close planning and coordination with Lede and subcontractors. The project will be implemented with a focus on safe and efficient progress, quality in planning, execution and good resource utilization.

The work includes rebuilding the line route, foundation and installation of poles, pulling lines as well as necessary inspections, tests and documentation before handover.

The contract is expected to will be entered into after the waiting period has expired on August 17, 2026, and is scheduled for completion on in November 2030.

The project is an important contribution to strengthening and further developing the power supply in the area through the re-establishment of new central and regional grid capacity. At the same time, great emphasis is placed on:

• HSE and quality in all phases of the project

• Efficient project implementation and good collaboration

• Sustainable and cost-effective solutions

• Delivery according to agreed time and quality requirements

The contract represents a significant assignment within regional power infrastructure for Lede. For LAJE AS, the project is an important step forward in the company's focus on power line and grid development projects in the Nordic market.

"Through the contract with Lede, LAJE AS strengthens its position as a competent and reliable contractor within the construction of power lines and energy infrastructure, while the project contributes to the further development of the company's experience and capacity within larger grid development projects", says Anders Granshagen, CEO Qben Infra.

Contacts

Anders Granshagen, CEO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.granshagen@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system